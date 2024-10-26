Tom Holland's Spider-Man 4 to release on this date

Actor Tom Holland's 'Spider-Man' is ready to swing back into theatres, with an untitled sequel set to release on July 24, 2026, reported Variety. (Also read: Zendaya, Tom Holland serve couple goals twinning in burgundy at launch of his non-alcoholic brand. See pics) FILE - Tom Holland appears at the premiere of "Spider-Man: No Way Home" in Los Angeles on Dec. 13, 2021. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, File)(Invision)

Next Spider-Man movie release date

This Columbia Pictures project will be directed by Destin Daniel Cretton and comes out just two months after "Avengers: Doomsday," which hits theatres on May 1, 2026.

Tom Holland, who appeared on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, confirmed that production for the fourth "Spider-Man" movie will begin in mid-2025.

"Next summer, we start shooting. Everything's good to go -- we're nearly there," Holland said. "Super exciting. I can't wait!" said the actor.

Meanwhile, its not yet clear whether Zendaya will return to her role as MJ. Tom and Zendaya have been dating each other for a few years.

More details

Tom Holland has played Peter Parker in three previous Spider-Man films, all directed by Jon Watts: Spider-Man: Homecoming (2017), Spider-Man: Far From Home (2019), and Spider-Man: No Way Home (2021).

The last film grossed over $1 billion globally, following its release shortly after "Avengers: Endgame," a pattern this new film seems to follow with its release after "Avengers: Doomsday."

According to Variety, the new Spider-Man film will mark a change in direction as Cretton, who is known for directing Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings. He steps in as the new director, taking over from Watts.

Cretton has been involved in several Marvel projects, including co-creating the upcoming "Wonder Man" miniseries and developing a sequel to "Shang-Chi." However, "Spider-Man 4" is now the main focus for the studio.

Tom was last seen in the Apple TV Plus miniseries, The Crowded Room. He recently also signed his next with Academy Award-winning filmmaker Christopher Nolan.

(With inputs from ANI)