Zendaya, Tom Holland serve couple goals twinning in burgundy at launch of his non-alcoholic brand. See pics

Tom Holland and Zendaya among the celebrity couples who are often seen backing each other during their professional endeavours. Zendaya, was recently seen attending the launch of Tom's non-alcoholic brand - Bero in New York, United States. The duo was seen twinning in burgundy ensembles as they posed together. (Also read: Tom Holland to star alongside Matt Damon in Christopher Nolan's next, will juggle that with Spider-Man 4 in 2025) Zendaya was seen twinning with Tom Holland at the launch of his non-alcoholic beer brand.

Zendaya supports Tom Holland at brand launch event

Zendaya had come to be by her boyfriend's side to promote his zero-alcohol brand - Bero. While Zendaya opted for a burgundy leather dress, Tom wore a matching short sleeved sweater, paired with black trousers.

The couple later stepped out for a date night after the launch of Tom's brand. Zendaya and Tom were first clicked outside Tribeca's Greenwich Hotel on Thursday night. Several pictures and videos of the couple from their recent outing surfaced on the internet.

Zendaya on media attention on her relationship

Tom and Zendaya have always been supportive of each other. He had backed Zendaya during the time of her romantic sports-drama Challengers (2024) release. Tom shared the poster of the film on his Instagram handle and wrote, “I know what I’m doing this weekend!” Zendaya, in an earlier interview with British Vogue spoke about the media attention to her and Tom's relationship and said, “It was actually fine. You just kind of get used to the fact that ‘Oh, I’m also one of these art pieces you’re going to take a picture of.’ I just gotta be totally cool with it and just live my life… It was one of the coolest experiences ever. It was like Night at the Museum.”

Tom Holland-Zendaya relationship

Tom and Zendaya have worked alongside each other in Spider-Man: Homecoming, Spider-Man: Far From Home and Spider-Man: No Way Home. Zendaya and Tom Holland confirmed their relationship in July 2021 when paparazzi captured them sharing a kiss in a car. The couple de their relationship Instagram official a few months later on Zendaya's 25th birthday when Holland posted a behind-the-scenes photo from the Spider-Man set.