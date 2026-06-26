Tom Sandoval: Victoria Lee Robinson restraining order case takes twist as video shows actor push ex's dad into fire pit

Tom Sandoval, the reality TV star, had filed a restraining order against ex-girlfriend Victoria Lee Robinson. He claimed Robinson physically and verbally abused him throughout their relationship, as per TMZ. Tom Sandoval filed a restraining order against ex-girlfriend Victoria Lee Robinson, but a video has added a fresh twist to the case. (X/@Kingseth999)

Sandoval is known for Vanderpump Rules on Bravo, and for appearing on Season 3 of The Traitors. In the domestic violence restraining order, the 42-year-old alleged that Robinson's father grabbed him and punched a hole in the door of a spare bedroom, he'd locked himself in, fearing for his safety. However, now a fresh clip shared by TMZ has added a shocking twist to the case.

“Newly surfaced video appears to show Tom Sandoval shoving ex-girlfriend Victoria Lee Robinson's dad, Will Robinson, into a lit fire pit during a heated confrontation,” the publication wrote on X, sharing the video. You can watch it here.

Victoria Lee Robinson's dad disputes Tom Sandoval's account The video is from the June 3 confrontation between Robinson and Sandoval, which has been at the center of his restraining order filing. The clip appears to show the duo in a shouting match before Sandoval rushes toward his ex, seeming to try and grab a recording device from her hands.

The 33-year-old model's father, Will Robinson, then seemingly tries to grab Sandoval around the waist and pull him away from his daughter. At this point, the actor appears to shove Robinson's father, sending him falling backwards into the lit fire pit before crashing with his daughter. The man is then seen getting back on his feet quickly and chasing Sandoval into the house, while Robinson remains outside.

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Robinson was arrested the same day and Sandoval managed to get a temporary restraining order against her and her father. However, the model's father has disputed the actor's version of events. He told TMZ “The DA did not file the case for a reason. I lifted Tom off of my daughter because he was overpowering and twisting her arm and trying to take her phone aggressively after yelling at us in a very aggressive and threatening manner.”

He further claimed that due to Sandoval pushing him into the fire pit, he required medical treatment and would need additional care. Robinson's father also alleged that it was him, not Sandoval, who called the cops ‘for our safety’.

“This is my daughter's home and we just want Tom as far away from us as possible and to keep his lies and drunken abuse away,” he further told the publication, while Sandoval has not yet addressed the latest development.