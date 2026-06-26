Why did Tom Sandoval file a restraining order against ex-girlfriend Victoria Robinson? Inside the alleged assault claims

Reality TV star Tom Sandoval has filed for a domestic violence restraining order against his ex-girlfriend Victoria Lee Robinson, weeks after she was arrested on an intimate partner battery charge. Sandoval claims Robinson physically and verbally abused him throughout their relationship, TMZ reported. Tom Sandoval has filed a restraining order against girlfriend Victoria Robinson. (Instagram/ @tomsandoval)

Why did Tom Sandoval file a restraining order? Tom Sandoval's girlfriend, Victoria Robinson, was arrested after allegedly brutally attacking him.

According to Page Six, Robinson bonded out and was released the same day of her arrest on June 3 and was also served with a restraining order. Robinson had a court hearing Thursday.

According to People, Tom Sandoval filed for a restraining order against his ex-girlfriend, Victoria Robinson after she was arrested earlier this month. The 42-year-old reality star requested a domestic violence restraining order against Robinson, whom he had been dating since early 2024.

As per Page Six, court documents said that after a night of drinking on June 3, Sandoval got into an argument with Robinson's father.

Sandoval claimed that Robinson's father grabbed him and punched a hole in the door of a spare bedroom where he had locked himself because he feared for his safety. He then alleged that Robinson entered the room and punched him in the face, injuring his neck and ear.

Sandoval claimed the punch was so hard that it blurred his vision. “I sustained a bruise near my temple and eyebrow ridge and bled from my ear and neck as a result of [Robinson] striking me that night,” he alleged. “The pain in my mouth persisted for two weeks, which prompted me to visit the ER to be evaluated.”

As per People, Sandoval also alleged that Robinson's father, J Will Robinson, “lunged” at him “in his inebriated state” and punched a hole in his bedroom door during the same incident. Robinson was arrested on a charge of intimate partner battery with physical violence and was released on bond the same day. Sandoval later requested a domestic violence restraining order against her father as well.