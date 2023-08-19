Top 10 Must watch TV shows of 2023

In the realm of small-screen entertainment, there are many thrilling new series to look forward to in the year ahead. Here are some of the most anticipated shows:

Only Murders in the Building Season 3 (Hulu)

(August 8)

Top 10 Must-Watch TV Shows in 2023

The beloved comedy-mystery returns for its third season, with Charles-Haden, Oliver, and Mabel once again investigating a murder in their apartment building. This time, the victim is a Broadway actor, and the stakes are higher than ever.

The Wheel of Time Season 2 (Prime Video)

(September 1)

The fantasy epic continues, with Moiraine and her companions on a quest to find the Dragon Reborn, the one who can save the world from the Dark One. The second season is expected to be even more epic than the first, with plenty of action, adventure, and magic.

The Morning Show Season 3 (Apple TV+)

(September 13)

The drama about the cutthroat world of morning television returns for its third season, with Jennifer Aniston, Reese Witherspoon, and Billy Crudup leading the cast. This season, the show will explore the #MeToo movement and the aftermath of the events of the previous season.

Gen V, Prime Video (September 29)

A spin-off of the hit superhero show The Boys, Gen V will follow a group of young adults who are training to be superheroes. The show is expected to be full of dark humor, violence, and sex, just like The Boys.

Gen V, Prime Video ( image via Prime vedio)

Ahsoka (Disney+)

(August 31)

Ashoka Poster

Rosario Dawson reprises her role as Ahsoka Tano in this live-action Star Wars series. The show will follow Ahsoka's journey after the events of the Clone Wars and Rebels animated series

Loki Season 2 (Disney+)

(October 6)

Tom Hiddleston returns as the God of Mischief in the second season of Loki. The show will pick up where the first season left off, with Loki trying to fix the damage he caused to the timeline.

Loki Season 2 poster

The Fall of the House of Usher (Netflix)

(October 12)

Mike Flanagan, the creator of The Haunting of Hill House and Midnight Mass, directs this adaptation of Edgar Allan Poe's classic story. The show follows a family who is haunted by their own dark secrets.

The Fall of the House of Usher Poster

Lessons in Chemistry (Apple TV+)

Brie Larson stars in this period drama about a female chemist who becomes a TV cooking show host in the 1960s. The show is expected to be a smart and funny look at gender roles and social change.

All the Light We Cannot See (Netflix)

(November 2)

This four-part miniseries is based on the Pulitzer Prize-winning novel of the same name. The story follows a young blind French woman and a German soldier who are drawn together by their love of radio.

All the light Poster we cannot see Poster

Echo, Disney+ (November 29)

Alaqua Cox reprises her role as Maya Lopez in this Marvel series. The show will follow Maya's journey after the events of Hawkeye.

Echo, poster

These are just a few of the many exciting TV shows that are set to premiere in 2023. With so many great options to choose from, it's sure to be a great year for TV fans.

