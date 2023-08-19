New Movies to Stream this Week: 'Elemental,' 'No Hard Feelings,' 'The Pope's Exorcist,' and More
This week's new streaming releases include a shocking Taylor Swift cameo, a monkey that's a king, and a bear that's on cocaine.
Do you like romantic dramas that span many years? Or do you want to see a modern exorcism film that is now a meme? This week, there are many new movies on streaming services, including horror, animation, documentary, and more.
Here are the new movies coming to streaming this week, from August 14 to 19, 2023:
Amsterdam (Hulu)
A star-studded ensemble cast (including Colin Farrell, Taylor Swift, and Margot Robbie) is caught up in an unexpected plot to overthrow the government.
Release Date: Sunday, August 20 on Hulu
Bad Things (Shudder)
A group of friends on vacation at a hotel discover that it may be haunted.
Release Date: Friday, August 18 on Shudder
Cocaine Bear (Prime Video)
A bear that does cocaine and kills people.
Release Date: Tuesday, August 15 on Prime Video
Elemental (VOD)
A formulaic rom-com about two people who start a relationship, even though one is fire and the other is water.
Release Date: Tuesday, August 15 on VOD
The Lesson (VOD)
A turbulent thriller about a cruel author and the young man he hires to tutor his son.
Release Date: Tuesday, August 15 on VOD
Miguel Wants To Fight (Hulu)
A group of friends tries to get one of their friends into his first fight.
Release Date: Wednesday, August 14 on Hulu
The Monkey King (Netflix)
The latest animated film from Netflix, based on the classic Chinese story.
Release Date: Friday, August 18 on Netflix
Also Read| Netflix's 'Scott Pilgrim Takes Off': Trailer and Premiere Date Revealed
No Hard Feelings (VOD)
Jennifer Lawrence stars in an explicit comedy about a woman who answers an ad on Craigslist to date a young man in exchange for a car.
Release Date: Tuesday, August 15 on VOD
Of an Age (Prime Video)
A portrait of passion between two men, set over the course of several years.
The Pope's Exorcist (Netflix)
Russell Crowe stars in a ridiculous exorcism film that is not for everyone.
Release Date: Wednesday, August 16 on Netflix
Stay Awake (VOD)
A drama about addiction, starring Wyatt Oleff and Fin Argus.
To Catch a Killer (Hulu)
Shailene Woodley and Ben Mendelsohn star in a mystery thriller about a killer in Baltimore.
Stay Connected for a Lineup of Exciting Releases Coming Your Way! Keep an Eye Out for Updates and Get Ready for a Cinematic Treat!
- Topics
- Movie