(500) Days of Summer, 10 Things I Hate About You to Brick: Top five roles of Joseph Gordon-Levitt

Joseph Gordon-Levitt is turning 43 today. The actor, who has been in the industry for more than two decades, has gifted some incredible and powerful work over the years. Whether he is in a supporting role or as a solo lead, there's never a dull performance from the actor whose body of work deserves a lot more attention than he gets. Here are our top five roles of the actor's career. (Also read: Dune 2 first reactions: Villeneuve's futuristic vision earns rave reviews, deemed Sci-Fi legend) Joseph Gordon-Levitt is one of the most beloved actors in Hollywood.

(500) Days of Summer

The most noted and beloved of the onscreen roles of Joseph Gordon-Lewitt is in this romantic comedy directed by Marc Webb. In (500) Days of Summer, the actor gives an intense and endlessly quotable performance as Tom Hansen. Tom has had a failed relationship, and he is somehow always oscillating between two extreme emotions. Aided by a crackling chemistry with Zooey Deschanel, the film still remains utterly charming. We root for Tom so hard, all through his heartbreak and honesty.

Discover the thrill of cricket like never before, exclusively on HT. Explore now!

10 Things I Hate About You

If there's a definitive 90s romcom that does not seem to age at all, it is 10 Things I Hate About You. What's not to like about this modern-day adaptation of Shakespeare's The Taming of the Shrew? Heath Ledger and Julia Stiles still rule. For many, the answer is Gordon-Levitt's Cameron James, the new student at Padua High School who falls in love with Bianca. The actor injects so much innocence and charm in the midst of the chaos that every single time he appears onscreen, you want him to stay a bit longer.

Brick

If there's one Joseph Gordon-Levitt performance that you should definitely catch, it's his extraordinary work in the much-underseen Brick. The actor is immensely good as Brendan Frye, a high school student who wants to uncover the reason behind his ex-girlfriend's death. The transition from child actor roles that were mostly bubbly and fun to the one he is able to conjure in Brick is truly masterful. The icy rage of his performance lingers long after the film comes to an end.

Don Jon

Joseph Gordon-Levitt certainly took a risk when he decided to star, write and direct his first feature film, Don Jon. As a man who has to unlearn his way through a relationship because of his addiction to pornography, the actor makes a smart and supremely confident directorial feature. There's an abandonment in the way he plays Jon Martello Jr, in all his suave, tumultuous integrity, and Gordon-Levitt makes sure the viewers know which side to take but still stay with him all the while.

50/50

Certainly the most challenging role of his career, Joseph Gordon-Levitt, is unforgettable in this comedy-drama film directed by Jonathan Levine. The actor plays a radio journalist who is suddenly confronted with the possibility of his death when he is diagnosed with cancer. Expertly handling the comedy along with the pathos that grounds the serious subject matter, Joseph brings in that gradual acceptance with his body language with enormous spontaneity.

Entertainment! Entertainment! Entertainment! 🎞️🍿💃 Click to follow our Whatsapp Channel 📲 Your daily dose of gossip, films, shows, celebrities updates all in one place