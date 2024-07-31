Tusshar Kapoor shares video from Eurorail, says he prefers Mumbai Local instead; fans say ‘dilasa dene wali baat hai’

Tusshar Kapoor recently shared a throwback video of his summer in Europe on Instagram, which has led to some backlash from fans in the comments. The video features the Golmaal actor enjoying a train ride in the famous Eurorail, which connects 33 European countries and allows travel through nearly all railroads and several shipping lines. (Also read: Tusshar Kapoor says he waited to get a murder mystery like Maarrich: ‘A lot of people come to me for comedies only’) Tusshar Kapoor shared a video inside an Eurorail compartment.

Tusshar's post

The caption said, “No matter what! Even the slick #eurorail doesn’t compare to the satisfaction of traveling in the gritty Mumbai local trains! East or west India is the best!” It was not the video but the caption with which the trolls had a field day.

User reactions and comments

The comments criticized the romanticization of poverty by the elites. One such comment, replying to the actor's caption read, “Said no one. Pls, we are not insects to travel the way we do in Mumbai trains. They are dehumanising and it’s okay for you to say that.” While another user quipped, “When did u last take a local train in Bombay with a selfie!”

“Because you don’t have to travel by them that’s why,” explains another commenter on why he prefers the crowded local train over fancy European railways. “Next time make a reel of yourself travelling in a local. Walk the talk. Yapping is easy.” – the comments section is full of such remarks from enraged fans. On the other hand, his sister Ektaa Kapoor commented with a red heart emoji to show support.

Many users reacted strongly to the actor's latest video.

Earlier this year, Tusshar Kapoor was seen using the Mumbai local train in order to beat the city’s ghastly traffic, while returning from shooting. He took to Instagram to share his journey in the first-class compartment, with the caption, “#aboutlastnight Agar Virar churchgate wali railway ki 1st class seat li hai toh ek selfie video toh banta hai! When there's a will there’s a way to beat the ghastly traffic back from shootlife on the outskirts of Mumbai. #naigaonvasai #hellishjamm.”

Tusshar will star in Welcome to the Jungle, directed by Ahmed Khan. It is set to release in 2025. He will also be seen Kapkapiii, directed by Sangeeth Sivan, releasing later this year.