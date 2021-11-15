Twilight star Taylor Lautner engaged: Meet his fiancee Tay Dome, see pics from engagement

Twilight actor Taylor Lautner proposed his longtime girlfriend Tay Dome on Thursday. Now, Taylor has shared a picture with Tay, wearing their engagement ring on Instagram.

On Sunday, Taylor shared a picture with Tay in which she was seen wearing her engagement ring. Taylor penned a heartfelt message for Tay. He wrote, “Cannot wait to spend forever with you @taydome You love me unconditionally. You don’t put up with my [poop emoji]. You calm me when I’m anxious. You make me laugh way too much. You make every single day spent with you so special. And most importantly, you make me a better person. I can’t thank you enough for what you’ve brought to my life. I love you forever.” Tay commented on the picture and said, "FOREVER AND EVER BABY."

Taylor also shared a picture on Sunday, in which he was seen proposing Tay on his knees, he captioned the picture, “11.11.2021 And just like that, all of my wishes came true."

His Twilight co-star Nikki Reed commented on the proposal picture saying, “Oh my goodness! This makes me want to cry! Wow!!Congrats to you both.” Actor Patrick Schwarzenegger said, “IM SO HAPPY FOR YOU! LOVE YOU. And yes I’ll be the flower boy.” Taylor's friend, musician Chad Tepper pulled Taylor's leg and wrote, “I always thought we would end up together every girl after seeing this and every guy. congrats brother."

Taylor's sister, Makena Lautner, shared in the couple's excitement and commented on the announcements. "My heart has never been more full," she commented on Lautner's post. "I'm finally getting a sister!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!"

Earlier this year, Taylor also shared a touching message for Tay on her birthday. "You are the most amazing soul I've ever had the honor of knowing. I strive to be more like you every day. This is going to be your best year yet and I can't wait to experience it with you," he wrote.

The couple went public with their relationship in 2018 when Taylor shared pictures of the duo dressed up for Halloween on Instagram.

Taylor is best known for playing the role of Jacob Black in The Twilight Saga film series. He has also starred in BBC sitcom Cuckoo and has played the lead role of Dr. Cassidy Cascade, in FOX black comedy series Scream Queens.