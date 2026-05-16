Tyrique Withers girlfriend: ‘Him’ star dating Chase Infiniti; a look at their net worth

Hollywood's newest power couple has officially been confirmed. Tyriq Withers who is 27 and best known for his roles in Him and Reminders of Him is dating One Battle After Another star Chase Infiniti who is 26. This was confirmed to People by a source who is close to Infiniti.

Chase Infiniti and Tyriq Withers have confirmed their relationship.(Instagram/ @ chaseinfiniti , tyriqwithers)

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The two rising stars have been spotted together at multiple high-profile events over the past few months, and the romance appears to be going strong. "Chase is having fun and dating," the source told People. “She's in a really good place and enjoying herself like any young woman.”

How it all started?

The pair were first seen together publicly when Kerry Washington posted a selfie on Instagram featuring both of them at the NAACP Image Awards on February 28. They were later photographed together at the premiere of Infiniti's Hulu series The Testaments on March 31, at the F1 Grand Prix in Miami on May 2, and at GQ's post-Met Gala party on May 4, according to People.

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{{^usCountry}} Interestingly, as recently as March 13, Withers had described himself as "very much intimately single" in an interview with Cosmopolitan. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Interestingly, as recently as March 13, Withers had described himself as "very much intimately single" in an interview with Cosmopolitan. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} He opened up about his romantic side, “I yearn and that is my superpower but also my biggest flaw. I am a loverboy. I'm a Cancer, so you know how we get. I'm not interested in surface-level things. On a date, I'm like, 'What sets your soul on fire?' I'm just looking for love. But when you tap into self-love, then love finds you,” he told Cosmopolitan. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} He opened up about his romantic side, “I yearn and that is my superpower but also my biggest flaw. I am a loverboy. I'm a Cancer, so you know how we get. I'm not interested in surface-level things. On a date, I'm like, 'What sets your soul on fire?' I'm just looking for love. But when you tap into self-love, then love finds you,” he told Cosmopolitan. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} At the Academy Awards on March 15, Infiniti had laughed off questions about the two being romantically linked, saying: “The internet is the internet. I don't know. I feel like Kerry Washington has kind of pulled the two of us together in a lot of this. So we've just been seeing each other so frequently.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} At the Academy Awards on March 15, Infiniti had laughed off questions about the two being romantically linked, saying: “The internet is the internet. I don't know. I feel like Kerry Washington has kind of pulled the two of us together in a lot of this. So we've just been seeing each other so frequently.” {{/usCountry}}

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Also Read: Barbara Palvin announces pregnancy with Dylan Sprouse: See sonogram photo and relationship timeline

Tyrique Withers vs Chase Infiniti Net Worth

Chase Infiniti's net worth is estimated at $500,000, according to Celebrity Net Worth.

Infiniti made her onscreen debut in the Apple TV+ series Presumed Innocent before landing a career-defining role in Paul Thomas Anderson's One Battle After Another, where she starred alongside Leonardo DiCaprio, Sean Penn, Teyana Taylor and Benicio del Toro. The film went on to win six Oscars, including Best Picture at the 2026 Academy Awards. She has also starred in the Hulu series The Testaments, further cementing her place as one of the most in-demand young actresses in Hollywood right now.

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Also Read: Mackenzie Shirilla update: Where is she now after the double murder conviction?

However, Tyriq Withers' net worth is not publicly available. He is best known for HIM which was made on $27 million budget. As the lead he would have gotten someone in the ballpark of a million or more for the movie.

Additionally, a report cited his estimated net worth as between $3 million and $4 million. However, this information could not be independently verified. He is also represented by CAA. According to CAA, the total cost of booking him includes his keynote speaking fee, travel and accommodation, technical requirements and A/V setup and optional add-ons like book signings and meet-and-greets.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Khushi Arora ...Read More Khushi Arora is a Content Producer at Hindustan Times, where she writes for the US Desk, covering everything happening in the United States, while maintaining quality and delivering impactful stories across all beats. She previously worked at Zee News for over a year where she explored multiple beats including News Desk, Education and Lifestyle. With a background in English Literature, Khushi blends sharp research with thoughtful storytelling, shaping stories that go beyond headlines and bring clarity and credibility to every piece she writes. Beyond the newsroom, she enjoys reading, watching cinema and loves having long conversations about books, films and everything in between. Read Less

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