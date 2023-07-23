UK PM Rishi Sunak goes for Barbenheimer day with full family, here's the film he watched first

UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak is at the movies with his family in the Barbenheimer week. If you're curious about which film Rishi is watching first this weekend: Christopher Nolan's biographical thriller Oppenheimer or Greta Gerwig's satire Barbie, starring Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling, the UK PM has given the verdict on his social media. (Also Read: Barbie vs Oppenheimer: Who is ruling the worldwide box office?)

What's Rishi watching first?

Rishi Sunak goes to movies with his family

Rishi took to his social media on Saturday to reveal what he's watching first in the Barbenheimer week. He shared a picture with his family, wife Akshara Murthy and daughters Krishna and Anoushka, from a multiplex. Rishi is in a grey sweater and holding movie tickets in his hand. His family is wearing pink, making it amply clear which movie they're heading into first.

Rishi captioned the post as, “The family vote was only ever going one way…Barbie first it is #barbenheimer.”

Reactions to Rishi's pick

A user commented on the picture posted by Rishi and reasoned why he won't be watching Oppenheimer with his family. “Ain't Oppenheimer because of those cute kids under the age of 18,” they wrote, pointing out that Oppenheimer, based on the life of J Robert Oppenheimer, the father of the atomic bomb, is rated R.

Another user took one for the team and stated the obvious in jest. They wrote, "Lovely family outing, but where’s your pink, Mr. Sunak?”

Barbie vs Oppenheimer

As per a report in The Hollywood Reporter, Barbie collected $70 million on first day of release in the US. These, however, also include $22 million from Thursday previews. It is expected to collect $150 million in the US through the weekend and another $120 million from as many as 70 worldwide territories. That means it could collect well over $280 million by Sunday.

On the other hand, as per a Deadline report, Oppenheimer is eyeing a $165 million worldwide weekend, of which $88.9 million might come from international markets. This would make it Nolan's third highest-grossing opening weekend ever, behind only The Dark Knight Rises ($131M) and The Dark Knight ($94M).

