Unveiling 'The Marvels'! Mysterious audio teaser hints at exciting trailer to debut tomorrow on Good Morning America

Excitement is brewing for Marvel fans around the world as the mysterious audio teaser for 'The Marvels' confirms the first trailer is set to debut tomorrow, April 11th during Good Morning America. The highly anticipated sequel to the 2019 film 'Captain Marvel' and 2022's 'Ms. Marvel,'

The Marvels' features a trio of strong female heroes played by Brie Larson as Captain Marvel, Iman Vellani as Ms. Marvel, and Teyonah Parris as Monica Rambeau. In the less-than-a-minute teaser, Rambeau's voice can be heard asking "Hello?" and "What the?" while Samuel L. Jackson's Nick Fury asks, "Where is Captain Rambeau?" suggesting that Rambeau is missing.

Monica Rambeau is a new character in the Marvel Cinematic Universe and a S.W.O.R.D. agent with the ability to absorb energy. Daughter of Maria Rambeau, who befriended and served alongside fellow United States Air Force pilot, Carol Danvers, she played a pivotal role in preventing the chaos caused by Wanda Maximoff in 'WandaVision.' 'The Marvels' will delve deeper into her story as she teams up with Captain Marvel and Ms. Marvel to solve the mystery of why they begin swapping places each time they use their powers.

The exact plot for the movie remains under wraps, but Marvel has teased that the film will feature an ominous cosmic anomaly that could threaten the safety of the planet. The film will also see the return of Samuel L. Jackson, Saagar Shaikh, Zenobia Shroff, and Mohan Kapur, and will introduce new cast members Zawe Ashton and Park Seo-joon in currently undisclosed roles.

'The Marvels' is set to hit theaters on November 10th, and fans can't wait to see the female power trio in action. With so much excitement surrounding the film, the debut of the trailer tomorrow is sure to be a big event for Marvel fans worldwide.

