The many faces of Kang: All you need to know about Marvel's latest supervillain

Marvel’s latest supervillain has arrived, and his name is Kang. With Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania introducing Jonathan Majors’ character, Kang the Conqueror, to the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU), fans can expect to see a variety of Kang’s variants in the upcoming Phase 5. Unlike Thanos, who wielded the Infinity Gauntlet, Kang embodies various forms of evil throughout the multiverse. This multifaceted villain has been featured in Marvel comics for decades and has been written and illustrated by various artists and writers. In this guide, we'll explore some of Kang's most significant identities and suggest some comics for background reading.

Kang, the Pharaoh

Kang, the Pharaoh, was Kang's first appearance in Marvel comics in Fantastic Four #19. (Marvel)

Kang, the Pharaoh, was Kang's first appearance in Marvel comics in Fantastic Four #19. Initially introduced as Rama-Tut, a time traveller from the 40th century who ruled ancient Egypt, he was later retconned as a variant of Kang. Despite being a conqueror, Rama-Tut preferred to live in peace and prosperity and would slip back into ancient Egypt and reassume the Rama-Tut identity whenever he needed a break. The sphinx time machine, originally designed by Jack Kirby, was enhanced by later artists Carlos Pacheco and Carlos Magno.

Kang, the Conqueror

Kang, the Conqueror, is the iconic design introduced by Kirby and Lee in Avengers #8.(Marvel)

Kang, the Conqueror, is the iconic design introduced by Kirby and Lee in Avengers #8. In Quantumania, Jonathan Majors portrays Kang, who seeks to conquer the multiverse through strength and blood. He travels to different time periods to dominate them, whether it's the ancient past, far future, or Quantum Realm.

Kang, the Council Member

Kang, the Council Member, replicated himself as he travelled through time, and his variants took divergent paths.(Marvel)

Kang, the Council Member, replicated himself as he travelled through time, and his variants took divergent paths. The Council of Kangs was introduced in the 1986 Avengers issues #267-269, and each member has a unique appearance.

Kang, the Immortal

Kang, the Immortal, is Kang's endpoint future self, the old and wizened Immortus. (Marvel)

Kang, the Immortal, is Kang's endpoint future self, the old and wizened Immortus. Immortus rules over Limbo, an abstract realm outside of normal reality, and wants to protect the multiverse from dangerous realities. In the 12-issue series Avengers Forever, Kang battles Immortus, and the struggle depicts Kang's desire to prevent himself from becoming Immortus.

Kang, the Hero

Kang, the Hero, has attempted to change his past, which led to unintended consequences. (Marvel)

Kang, the Hero, has attempted to change his past, which led to unintended consequences. When he went back in time to get revenge on his childhood bullies, Kang inspired his younger self to become the superhero, Iron Lad. This event sets the original Young Avengers comic in motion.

Kang's various identities and variants make him a complex and fascinating villain for the MCU to explore. His arrival signals that the MCU is looking to explore the concept of the multiverse further, which has already been introduced in recent Marvel projects. Furthermore, Kang's emergence suggests that the MCU is preparing to explore the Young Avengers storyline, leading to the creation of a younger and more diverse Avengers team.