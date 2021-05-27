Home / Entertainment / Hollywood / Vanessa Redgrave will not appear in The Man Who Drew God starring Kevin Spacey
Vanessa Redgrave will not appear in The Man Who Drew God starring Kevin Spacey

Kevin Spacey's film - The Man Who Drew God - will be his first film since he faced several allegations of sexual misconduct in 2017. It will be directed by actor Venessa Redgrave's husband, actor-filmmaker Franco Nero.
PTI
UPDATED ON MAY 27, 2021 05:58 PM IST
The news of Kevin Spacey's casting had stirred up a controversy but Franco Nero defended the decision.(AFP File Photo)

British acting legend Vanessa Redgrave has said that she is not involved with The Man Who Drew God, a film that marks actor Kevin Spacey's first movie since he faced several allegations of sexual misconduct in 2017.

Italian actor and director Franco Nero plays the lead in the movie, in which Kevin stars in a supporting role.

Vanessa, who is married to Nero, was in talks to star in The Man Who Drew God but the actor said she will not appear in the movie, reported IndieWire.

“Vanessa Redgrave’s name is being included in recent stories relating to the casting of the upcoming film The Man Who Drew God. While there have been discussions about the possibility of her joining the cast, she will not appear in the film," Vanessa's representative said in a statement.

Vanessa married Franco in 2006 but they have known each other for decades, having worked together in many films over the decades, including Camelot, Letters to Juliet and Young Catherine.

The news of Kevin's casting had stirred up a controversy but Franco defended the decision.

“I’m very happy Kevin agreed to participate in my film. I consider him a great actor and I can’t wait to start the movie,” the actor-director had said.

Also read: Neena Gupta on sexual advances from men: 'Nobody can take anybody for a ride unless they want to go'

Mark Ebenhoch, an actor who accused Kevin of sexual misconduct on the set of the 1995 movie Outbreak, condemned the casting by calling it “arrogant”, “irresponsible,” and “absurd” as Kevin is reportedly set to play a sex abuse investigator in the movie.

It will be the first screen role for Kevin since 2018's The Billionaire Boy's Club.

