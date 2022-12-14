Vicky Kaushal, Katrina Kaif steal a romantic moment at awards night, Watch

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif celebrated their first wedding anniversary last week. The two attended an awards event in Mumbai on Tuesday but did not pose together on the red carpet. Instead, Vicky joined his Govinda Naam Mera co-star Kiara Advani to pose for pictures. Now a short romantic video of Vicky exchanging a quick hug with Katrina at the event has appeared online. Also read: Katrina Kaif and Kriti Sanon set red carpet on fire, Vicky Kaushal poses with Kiara Advani at beauty awards. See pics

Vicky Kaushal was in a shimmery black suit paired with a white shirt and a bowtie. Katrina was in a colourful shimmery gown. While they posed separately on the red carpet, they did exchange a quick hug and had a small chat before going their different ways. A video shows Vicky asking Katrina about something and she replies to him with a smile. He quickly gives her a hug while also holding her hand before bidding her goodbye.

Vicky was later spotted with Kiara Advani and was seen holding her while protecting her from the crowd. She was awarded the Golden Beauty Of The Year award. Vicky received the Icon of the Year award while Katrina, who has her own cosmetics brand, took home the Beauty Entrepreneur Of The Year award.

Vicky Kaushal, Kiara Advani and Katrina Kaif at Femina Beauty Awards 2022. (Varinder Chawla)

Ahead of his appearance, Vicky had shared a few pictures of his look for the night along with the caption, “Ready for tonight in shining armour!” He also shared a glimpse of his dinner of pav bhaji. Taking to Instagram Stories, he wrote, “Promotions, screening, award show ke baad pav bhaji from Amar Juice Centre…ohohoo…Kya Baat Hai!!”

Vicky and Kiara are currently looking forward to the release of Govinda Naam Mera. The film also stars Bhumi Pednekar and is set to release on Disney+ Hotstar on December 16. The film is a comedy thriller directed by Shashank Khaitan of Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania and Dhadak fame.

Vicky also has Meghna Gulzar's Sam Bahadur, Laxman Utekar's next with Sara Ali Khan and Anand Tiwari's next with Shraddha Kapoor. Katrina meanwhile, has Tiger 3 with Salman Khan and Merry Christmas with Vijay Sethupathi.

