Vikas Khanna chats with Ant-Man Paul Rudd on the Oscars, Shah Rukh Khan and his diet plan: 'Everybody loves RRR' Watch

Vikas Khanna and Paul Rudd had a special chat about food and films on the chef's Instagram handle. The American actor is currently promoting his latest film, Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, which opened in theatres on Friday. The chef-turned-filmmaker Vikas asked the actor about his diet plan for his part, whether he had seen any Indian films and recommended Shah Rukh Khan for the next big Marvel project. (Also read: Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania review: The least bland bland Marvel movie in a while)

Sharing a sneak peek at their conversation, Vikas Khanna wrote on Instagram, "When Hollywood’s one of the most influential actors speaks to one of the most influential chefs in the World. Here are the snippets of the chat between Ant-Man And The Wasp: Quantumania’s Star Paul Rudd & Vikas Khanna. From 3 Indian Films at the Oscars, Diet. Shah Rukh Khan & Vada Pao. #NattuNattu #TheElephantWhisperers #AllThatBreathes."

The chef began their conversation discussing Paul's diet plan for the Ant-Man movie. The actor revealed that he stayed away from processed food and sugar and tried to sticking to eating the same kinds of foods every day. When asked about what Indian films he watches, Paul shared, “Well now, that film is there for Oscar consideration. Everybody loves that film. Is it RRR…it’s RRR.

Vikas also pointed out the documentary short The Elephant Whisperers and documentary feature All That Breathes which also received Oscar nominations this year. He added, “These are really beautiful films. So very proud of these two independent filmmakers who are making such difference."

He went on to back Pathaan actor Shah Rukh Khan for the next Marvel film. He stated, “And if I have to recommend one Indian actor because you have massive fan base in India, I would recommend Shah Rukh Khan to be in the next Marvel movie and this is my little humble request.” The chef also recommended the dish vada pao for the actor to have next time.

Vikas made his directorial debut with the film The Last Color starring Neena Gupta as a widow in Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh. It was adapted from his own novel of the same name and released in theatres in 2020. Neena played the banished Noor who finds new meaning in life after befriending the nine-year-old tightrope walker Chhoti.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON