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Vin Diesel cries, hugs Paul Walker's daughter Meadow at The Fast and the Furious' Cannes screening: ‘He was my brother’

At the Cannes screening of The Fast and the Furious, Vin Diesel paid tribute to Paul Walker, reminiscing about their deep friendship.

May 14, 2026 01:27 pm IST
By Vibha Maru
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Fast & Furious stars Vin Diesel and Paul Walker shared a bond that went beyond the big screen. After Paul’s death, Vin has been a constant source of support to the actor’s family. During the recent screening of The Fast and the Furious at the Cannes Film Festival, marking the franchise’s 25th anniversary, Vin teared up while remembering his co-star and dear friend. Apart from the film’s star cast, Paul Walker’s daughter, Meadow Walker, was also present at the screening.

Vin Diesel tears up remembering Paul Walker

Vin Diesel remembered Paul Walker at Cannes Film Festival.

Vin Diesel looked dashing as he arrived for the screening wearing a special jacket with the words “Fast Forever” written in rhinestones. At the screening, Diesel spoke about his bond with Paul and hugged Meadow Walker as he broke down while remembering him. "I pray that in your life you have a brother like Paul... It wasn't on the script at first that this blond-haired, blue-eyed guy would be a brother to me." Speaking about Meadow, he said, "The person who was not going to let me come alone here to represent that brotherhood was Meadow Walker. I'm gonna go and shed a tear real quick," he said, according to Variety.

Paul Walker passed away on November 30, 2013, at the age of 40 in a car crash in California. His daughter Meadow was 15 years old at the time of his death. Ever since his passing, Vin Diesel has remained closely connected to his family. Vin, as Meadow’s godfather, walked her down the aisle at her wedding to Louis Thornton-Allan in October 2021.

 
vin diesel paul walker cannes
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Home / Entertainment / Hollywood / Vin Diesel cries, hugs Paul Walker's daughter Meadow at The Fast and the Furious' Cannes screening: ‘He was my brother’
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