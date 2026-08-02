Vincent Pastore net worth: Inside the fortune of ‘The Sopranos’ star

Vincent Pastore, the character actor best known for playing mob informant Salvatore "Big Pussy" Bonpensiero on HBO's "The Sopranos," has died at his home in the Bronx, as per reports. He was 80.

Vincent Pastore net worth

Vincent Pastore dies at 80. (Instagram/ @officialvincentpastore)

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According to Celebrity Net Worth, Vincent Pastore had a net worth of $2 million. He built his fortune over decades playing Italian-American gangsters across film and television, most famously as Salvatore "Big Pussy" Bonpensiero on "The Sopranos."

Beyond the HBO series, his film credits included "Carlito's Way," "The Jerky Boys: The Movie," "Mickey Blue Eyes," "Made," and "Revolver." He also expanded into television and reality shows, appearing in the Hulu series "Wu-Tang: An American Saga," as well as "Celebrity Fit Club," "The Celebrity Apprentice," and “Shark Tank.”

Pastore began his acting career with small roles in "Goodfellas" (1990) and "Carlito's Way" (1993), both mob dramas set in the New York area.

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Pastore was born on July 14, 1946, in the Bronx and was raised in New Rochelle in an Italian-American family. After graduating high school, he enlisted in the US Navy before later attending Pace University for three years, as per Celebrity Net Worth.

Pastore had a substantial career in TV and movies playing mob enforcers and capos before landing his major role on “The Sopranos,” as per The New York Times. His character earned the nickname Big Pussy not for any obscene reason, but because he had started his criminal career as a cat burglar, with friends adding "Big" to distinguish him from another character, Gennaro Malanga who is known as Little Pussy.

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Big Pussy was seemingly a loyal and trusted member of Tony Soprano's crew, but he was secretly working as an FBI informant. His struggle between staying loyal to Tony Soprano which was played by James Gandolfini, and helping the FBI became one of the biggest storylines in the show's first two seasons. His death at the hands of Tony Soprano, Paulie Gualtieri (Tony Sirico), and Silvio Dante (Steven Van Zandt) on a boat at the end of season two remains one of the most unforgettable moments in the series.

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