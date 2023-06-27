Watch- Paris Hilton performs in rainbow mini dress at ‘Pride Festival’ concert in NYC

As Pride month is being celebrated with lot of pomp and show across the world, Paris Hilton stood out in a support statement for the LGBTQ+ community. During her DJ set at Sunday's Dreamland Pride Festival in New York City, Hilton was dressed in a rainbow mini dress. Notably, the rainbow colours are symbolic of the LGBTQ+ community.

Paris Hilton(Instagram)

Hilton paired her mini dress with glittering pink ankle boots. She also wore pink wristbands and a pink choker. She took to Instagram to share several images from her performance at the event.

"Thank you, NYC! I had the most incredible time playing for you all tonight @DreamlandPride So proud to be closing out #Pride Month with this incredible night. Thank you @KimPetras & @Aqua.DK for making this even more iconic thank you everyone for all the love!! #SummerOfSliving," posted Hilton.

Sharing a video of her incredible performace at the event, Hilton wrote "So honored to perform at the first-ever #Pride concert in Central Park for @DreamlandPride! 💗Such an iconic night celebrating the LGBTQIA+ community#SummerOfSliving".

At the concert, Hilton played the famous hit "Padam Padam" by Kylie Minogue among other songs.

Before her concert at the Dreamland Pride Festival, Hilton had interacted with People and shared how she was elated to have the opportunity to perform there. She also talked about her support to the LGBTQ+ community.

"I am beyond honored for the opportunity to perform at New York Pride.I'm so excited to celebrate, support, and champion everyone living true to themselves in the same way the LGBTQ+ community has advocated for me and my voice. I will continue to use my platform to speak out and spread love, tolerance, acceptance, and support. It's the Summer of Sliving, and I can't wait to Sliv with everyone at Dreamland Pride in Central Park!," Hilton had said.

