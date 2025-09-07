What is Geographic Tongue? Kate McKinnon opens up about the 'gross' oral condition

Saturday Night Live alum Kate McKinnon has revealed that she was diagnosed with geographic tongue, adding that it was "gross". The 41-year-old talked about the condition while featuring in the One Last Thing section for People magazine. Kate McKinnon reveals she was diagnosed with Geographic Tongue.(Millie Turner/Invision/AP)

On being quizzed about the last screenshot or image that she took on her smartphone, McKinnon told the magazine that she took a picture of her tongue and shared it with a friend, who is an actor.

"We both have the same medical condition. It’s called geographic tongue. Your tongue sheds in patches and looks like an atlas, hence the name 'geographic tongue, '" People quoted McKinnon as saying.

"It’s gross," McKinnon added. "We brag about how geographic we are on any given day. Maybe I shouldn’t be saying this in a magazine."

What does geographic tongue mean?

As per the National Institutes of Health, the harmless inflammatory condition usually affects the surface of the tongue. Our tongue remains covered by small bumps, named papillae, which are mainly hairlike structures. Those having geographic tongue usually do not have papillae on the patches on the tongue's surface, according to Mayo Clinic.

McKinnon said the condition is “gross”

She is coming out with her latest children's book, Secrets of the Purple Pearl. It is the second part in the popular series, The Millicent Quibb School of Etiquette for Young Ladies of Mad Science.

Besides this, McKinnon can be seen in Jay Roach's satirical comedy movie, The Roses, which features Benedict Cumberbatch, Olivia Colman, Andy Samberg, and Allison Janney, among others.

Also read: Saturday Night Live Season 51: Premiere date, how to watch, cast and more

Kate McKinnon's last obsession, impulse purchase

In her interview with People magazine, McKinnon said she is currently obsessed with the lifestyle blog of an Azerbaijan-based family. On being asked about the last thing she took from a set, the star said she did not steal anything, but was given a “chess piece from the Barbie set.” Her last impulse purchase was a "portable band saw," which is commonly used by electricians or plumbers to cut rod, copper pipe, and other things.

FAQs

When was the last time Kate McKinnon was starstruck?

McKinnon told People that she came across Jesse Palmer during the Saturday Night Live's 50th Anniversary Special episode.

Where to get Secrets of the Purple Pearl?

The book will be made available on September 30.

When was The Roses released?

It came out on August 29.