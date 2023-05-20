'What's going to happen now': Mike Tyson talks about impact on his biopic starring Jamie Foxx amid actor's health issues

Mike Tyson's biopic project is getting delayed in the wake of ongoing health issues to Hollywood star Jamie Foxx. Reportedly, Foxx has been the top choice to play Tyson in the biographical television series which would be executive produced by Tyson, Foxx, Antoine Fuqua and Martin Scorsese.

Jamie Foxx, Mike Tyson(Twitter)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In a recent episode of "Valuetainment" podcast, host Patrick Bet-David discussed Foxx's health with Tyson. During the course of the discussion, Tyson also reflected on his biopic project in which Foxx was supposed to play him.

ALSO READ| ‘An interesting life…’: Miley Cyrus on her past relationship with Liam Hemsworth

"Well, it was a possibility. I don't know what's going to happen now. But, you know, it's a strong possibility," said Tyson.

"Because, you know, Jamie's closer to my age, so in order to do him, they were going to do what they did with [the movie] Benjamin Button. They were going to make him look younger," he added.

During the interview, Tyson revealed that he didn't have conclusive idea about Foxx's current health situation. Highlighting the unpredictability of life to the host, Tyson said "Hey listen, we can't anticipate our next breath. We don't know when we're going to die. After we leave this, bad stuff could happen."

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

"If we don't know by now, they don't want us to know," Tyson said on Foxx's current health condition.

Meanwhile, there have been reports that Foxx is on the path to recovery after suffering "undisclosed medical complications" almost a month ago. As per reports, Foxx is now out of hospital.

The Oscar-winning actor had developed health issues in April, while in Atlanta, Georgia for the filming of his upcoming movie “Back in Action". However, there are no official reports on what had happened to Foxx as the actor's family remains tight lipped about it.