Home / Entertainment / Hollywood / When Brad Pitt visited Varanasi, said he found it 'absolutely staggering', was in awe of how it 'spilled into Ganges'
hollywood

When Brad Pitt visited Varanasi, said he found it 'absolutely staggering', was in awe of how it 'spilled into Ganges'

In 2012, Brad Pitt spoke about his visit to the 'absolutely staggering' Varanasi, and how he was in awe of the way the 'city spills into the river Ganges'.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON APR 13, 2021 12:36 PM IST
Brad Pitt in Varanasi.

Actor Brad Pitt has visited India on several occasions, the most recent being a hush-hush trip to Mumbai in 2016. But before that, the actor came to the country for work. He accompanied then-wife Angelina Jolie, who was shooting for A Mighty Heart, and then filmed a sequence for The Curious Case of Benjamin Button in Varanasi.

Directed by David Fincher, the Oscar-winning film featured a montage sequence that showed the titular character travelling the world. One stop was Varanasi. The sequence was shot by director Tarsem Singh.

In 2012, while promoting his film Killing Them Softly, Pitt spoke about the quick trip. He told DNA, "On my last visit, I got to see a lot of India. There is no place like it. And it’s so diverse — both the South and the North, that one cannot get to see all of it in a couple of weeks. But I found Varanasi absolutely staggering. I have never seen anything like it before. The city just spills into the river Ganges. It’s a holy place where people go to die. It’s really, really extraordinary!"

MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Padma Patil actor announces pregnancy, Harry Potter cast-mates congratulate her

Henry Cavill introduces fans to girlfriend Natalie Viscuso, see pic

When Tom Cruise lost his cool with interviewer, said 'put your manners back in'

BAFTAs pay tribute to Irrfan Khan, Rishi Kapoor
Brad Pitt in a still from The Curious Case of Benjamin Button.

In a 2006 interview with NDTV, he spoke about his love for Indian food such as 'chicken masala, dal and naan'. In 2011, he told Hindustan Times about his 2006 trip, “I’ve never seen a country like India; it was an extraordinary trip. And we absolutely loved Deepavali, the Indian festival of lights.”

In 2020, another Hollywood star, Will Smith, took to Instagram to post pictures of himself soaking in the spiritual side of India. Sharing pictures of himself, participating at the Ganga aarti in Haridwar, the actor wrote that his visit to India ‘awakened a new understanding’ of himself.

Also read: Will Smith takes part in Ganga aarti at Haridwar, shares 9 new pics, video. See here

He wrote in an Instagram post, “My Grandmother used to say, ‘God Teaches through experience.’ Travelling to India and experiencing the colours, people and natural beauty has awakened a new understanding of myself, my art and the truths of the world.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
angelina jolie brad pitt brad pitt benjamin button

Related Stories

bollywood

'Is Brad Pitt showing you he's on an exotic island?': Amit Sadh on celebs 'rubbing privilege in faces'

UPDATED ON APR 09, 2021 11:26 AM IST
hollywood

Angelina Jolie says years after split 'have been hard', reveals Brad Pitt lives 5 minutes away

UPDATED ON FEB 02, 2021 09:16 PM IST
TRENDING TOPICS
Coronavirus Live Updates
Covid cases in India
Covid-19 Vaccination
Horoscope Today
Assembly Election News
Ramadan 2021
Gudi Padwa 2021
Chaitra Navratri 2021
IPL 2021 points table
KKR vs MI Preview
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP