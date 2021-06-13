Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
hollywood

When Chris Evans spoke about his spiritual connection with India: 'I spent three weeks in Rishikesh'

On Chris Evans' 40th birthday, here's a look at the time when the Captain America actor spoke about his visit to India.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JUN 13, 2021 01:43 PM IST
Chris Evans once opened up about his Indian connection.

Chris Evans turned 40 on Sunday, June 13. The actor, best known for his role as Captain America in the Marvel movies, has a massive fan-following in India. However, did you know that long before he starred in Captain America: The First Avenger, the actor had visited India?

The actor, in a 2012 interview with Hindustan Times, opened up about his spiritual connection with the country. Chris Evans revealed he had visited India in the early 2000s for a Buddhist retreat.

"I spent three weeks in Rishikesh in 2005 or 2006 at a Buddhist retreat. I attend a Buddhism class here in LA and the woman who teaches had trained there. So we all went and stayed in this little village for about three weeks, hiked the Himalayas, camped on the banks of the Ganga… it was great,” Evans had said. However, he had been missing the annual trip due to his film commitments. “And that really sucks!” he added.

While we wait for Chris to return to India soon, his Marvel friends have been sharing unseen pictures of the actor and wishing him on social media. Director Russo Brothers, who have helmed Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame, shared a picture from the sets of one of their movies and a goofy photo of Joe in a mask to wish him. "Happy big 4-0 @chrisevans. Much love," Anthony and Joe Russo captioned the pictures on Instagram.

Aussie actor Chris Hemsworth, who plays Thor in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, shared a picture with Chris Pratt from the sets of Thor: Love and Thunder to hilariously wish Evans. "Happy 40th birthday Chris Evans, you’ll always be number 1 in my book 🎉🎉 @chrisevans," Hemsworth captioned the picture.

Also read: Jason Momoa wants to make a film with Dwayne Johnson: 'We tried to get together, he's way busier than I am'

The Avengers: Endgame star retired from his post as Captain America in 2019. The actor had bid adieu to the superhero and passed the mantle to Anthony Mackie's Sam Wilson, also known as the Falcon.

