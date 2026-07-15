When is The Batman Part II releasing? Robert Pattinson sequel delayed again; new date revealed

Fans waiting for Robert Pattinson's return as the Caped Crusader will have to wait a little longer. The Batman Part II has been delayed once again, with Warner Bros. pushing the film's release to 2028, nearly six years after the original The Batman debuted in March 2022.

The film had initially been slated for October 2, 2026. (YouTube)

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The announcement was made by director Matt Reeves, who also shared the first camera test footage of Pattinson reprising his role as Batman.

While the teaser offers an early look at the actor back in costume, the sequel's plot remains under wraps.

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What is the new release date?

{{^usCountry}} According to Variety, The Batman Part II is now scheduled to arrive in theatres on February 18, 2028. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} According to Variety, The Batman Part II is now scheduled to arrive in theatres on February 18, 2028. {{/usCountry}}

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The film had initially been slated for October 2, 2026, before Warner Bros. postponed it to October 1, 2027. The latest delay marks the second major shift in its release schedule.

The report said the move will give Reeves additional time to complete post-production work on the highly anticipated DC sequel.

Also Read: Batman: Knightfall Part 1- Everything to know about DC's new animated trilogy, trailer, villains and release date

Who is returning for the sequel?

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Robert Pattinson is set to return as Bruce Wayne/Batman. Reeves has co-written the screenplay with Mattson Tomlin.

Variety reported that the supporting cast includes Scarlett Johansson, Sebastian Stan, Charles Dance, Brian Tyree Henry, and Sebastian Koch. However, Warner Bros. has not revealed details about the characters they will portray.

Why has the film been delayed?

Warner Bros. has not issued a detailed explanation beyond the production timeline, but the latest postponement is reportedly intended to allow more time for post-production.

When the film's first delay was announced, DC Studios co-chief James Gunn defended the extended gap between installments, saying long waits are common for major franchises.

"To be fair, a 5-year gap or more is fairly common in sequels," Gunn wrote on Threads.

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He pointed to examples such as the seven-year gap between Alien and Aliens, 14 years between the two Incredibles films, 13 years between the first two Avatar movies, and 36 years between the Top Gun films.

Also Read: Batman: Caped Crusader season 2 first look: Joker arrives, female Robin, new villains emerge; what to expect

Warner Bros. also reshuffles other releases

The delay is part of a shake-up of Warner Bros.' release calendar, according to Variety.

J.J. Abrams' mystery project The Great Beyond, starring Glen Powell and Jenna Ortega, has moved from November 13, 2026, to October 1, 2027, the date previously reserved for The Batman Part II.

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The studio has described the film as "a four-quadrant, all-audience spectacle," and the delay will allow for an IMAX 70 mm rollout.

Meanwhile, Sam Esmail's thriller Panic Carefully, starring Julia Roberts, has shifted from February 26, 2027, to April 9, 2027, while Revenge of La Llorona will take over the February release slot, Variety reported.