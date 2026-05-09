Where are Michael Jackson’s children now? Inside the lives of Prince, Paris and Bigi

The release of Michael has thrust the Jackson family back into the spotlight. So, where exactly are Michael Jackson’s three kids in 2026?

Prince Jackson

Paris Jackson is the daughter of the legendary ”King of Pop” Michael Jackson.(Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)

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Prince Jackson is now 29 years old and lives in LA. He worked as an executive producer on the new big film.

Prince wants to make sure his father's story is told right. The young man started a fitness charity for children in 2016. He also runs a YouTube channel focused on his motorcycling trips. He has been with his partner Molly for nearly nine years. Fans love seeing him support his family at every major event. Prince Michael Jackson is the full name used by the son. He helps many local kids through his mindfulness and yoga programs. His mother is Debbie Rowe, and he grew up in Neverland. He is the most involved sibling in the new movie project.

Paris Jackson stays away from the new biopic project

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{{^usCountry}} Paris Jackson is 28 and has her own successful career. She is a model and a singer with a new song. Her latest track is called Zombies in Love, and fans like it. She has released several albums and songs over the last years. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Paris Jackson is 28 and has her own successful career. She is a model and a singer with a new song. Her latest track is called Zombies in Love, and fans like it. She has released several albums and songs over the last years. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Paris decided not to be part of the new Michael movie. She has been very vocal about why she stayed away lately. The artist also acts in shows like American Horror Stories. She lives in the Hollywood Hills and values her mental health. The middle child is very open about her past life struggles. She did not want to help with the new film project. Paris focuses on her music and her work in the fashion world. She continues to build her own name away from the film. Bigi Jackson keeps a private life away from cameras {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Paris decided not to be part of the new Michael movie. She has been very vocal about why she stayed away lately. The artist also acts in shows like American Horror Stories. She lives in the Hollywood Hills and values her mental health. The middle child is very open about her past life struggles. She did not want to help with the new film project. Paris focuses on her music and her work in the fashion world. She continues to build her own name away from the film. Bigi Jackson keeps a private life away from cameras {{/usCountry}}

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The youngest son, Bigi, is now twenty-four years old today. He was known as Blanket when he was a small child. Bigi lives a very quiet life in the city of Calabasas. He rarely gives interviews or appears on red carpets these days. He is a talented director who recently won a film award. His short film called “Rochelles” won at the Santa Monica festival. Bigi is much more private than his two older siblings now. He did attend a big movie premiere in Berlin with Prince. Michael Jackson named all three of his children after himself too. Bigi changed his name from Blanket during his early teenage years. He chose a life behind the camera instead of being famous. The world is excited to see his future work in film.

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By Prabhat Dwivedi

michael jackson Stay connected with all the glitz and glam from the world of entertainment , right from Hollywood gossip to Bollywood chit chat. Also don't miss out on music buzz, anime scoops and OTT action. See Less Stay connected with all the glitz and glam from the world of entertainment , right from Hollywood gossip to Bollywood chit chat. Also don't miss out on music buzz, anime scoops and OTT action.

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