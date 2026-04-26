Where is Bubbles now? Michael Jackson's pet chimp is 42 and a ‘respected leader of his chimpanzee group’

One of the most amusing scenes in Antoine Fuqua's Michael was when Michael Jackson brings home a baby chimp as a pet. Bubbles, as he names the chimp, shocks the superstar's family and the theatre audience alike. But did you know that all of that is indeed true?

About Bubbles the chimp

Michael Jackson brought Bubbles home in 1983 and he has been living in an apes sanctuary since 2005.

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Bubbles was born in 1983, when Michael brought him home. He lived a starry-starry early life with Michael, accompanying him on interviews, starring in his music videos and movies and even going on tour with him to Japan. But now, Bubbles in 43 years old, and now lives with his other chimp friends at the Centre For Great Apes.

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{{^usCountry}} The official website for the sanctuary says that they got Bubbles in 2005 when he grew too big and unfit to be surrounded by humans. “Now a 185-pound adult male, Bubbles is a calm and artistic presence at the sanctuary. He’s the respected leader of his chimpanzee group, which includes his closest friends Oopsie, Boma, Kodua, and Stryker. Though shy and private, Bubbles is also playful. He’s been known for gently teasing visitors with a splash of water or a sprinkle of sand, just for fun,” the info read. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The official website for the sanctuary says that they got Bubbles in 2005 when he grew too big and unfit to be surrounded by humans. “Now a 185-pound adult male, Bubbles is a calm and artistic presence at the sanctuary. He’s the respected leader of his chimpanzee group, which includes his closest friends Oopsie, Boma, Kodua, and Stryker. Though shy and private, Bubbles is also playful. He’s been known for gently teasing visitors with a splash of water or a sprinkle of sand, just for fun,” the info read. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} It adds that Bubbles is quite creative and loves to paint. He, however, hates being photographed. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} It adds that Bubbles is quite creative and loves to paint. He, however, hates being photographed. {{/usCountry}}

Bubbles making art. (Picture: Centre for Great Apes)

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His care at the centre is supported by Michael Jackson's Estate.

About Michael

Michael, a biopic on the career of global pop icon Michael Jackson, is poised to top the box office this weekend despite weak reviews. Distributed by Lionsgate Studios, the film is projected to earn at least $65 million across the US and Canada, according to Boxoffice Pro. With international distribution handled by Universal Pictures, total global earnings could exceed twice that figure.

If the film succeeds commercially, Lionsgate is considering a sequel slated for late 2027, said studio chairman Adam Fogelson. He noted that the current film only scratches the surface of Jackson’s life and career. “There’s much more story to tell, and the audience will determine the demand,” Fogelson said, adding that several key moments and much of Jackson’s music catalog remain unexplored.

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The film features high-energy dance sequences and a standout performance by Jaafar Jackson, Jackson’s real-life nephew, in the lead role. It is directed by Antoine Fuqua and produced by John Branca and Graham King. The project marks a return to the musical biopic genre for King, whose Bohemian Rhapsody — based on Queen frontman Freddie Mercury — grossed over $900 million globally.

Michael charts Jackson’s journey from his childhood in Gary, Indiana, to early fame with the Jackson 5. The narrative also explores his strained relationship with his father and manager Joseph Jackson, portrayed by Colman Domingo. The film concludes with a performance from the 1988 Bad tour in London, ending with an epilogue that reads: “his story continues.”

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Soumya Srivastava ...Read More Soumya Srivastava is the Entertainment and Lifestyle Editor at Hindustan Times, bringing over a decade of experience covering movies, celebrities, pop culture, and everything that feels current and compelling. With a sharp editorial lens and an instinct for what resonates, she writes stories that balance insight with accessibility — whether she’s reporting from a red carpet, reviewing a buzzy new release, or unpacking the craft behind cinema. An unabashed Swiftie and a devoted admirer of Christopher Nolan’s filmmaking, Soumya blends heart and analysis in equal measure. She holds a degree in English Literature from Janki Devi Memorial College, Delhi University, and is an alumna of IIMC Dhenkanal (2013). As a Rotten Tomatoes Certified Film Critic, her reviews reflect credibility, cultural awareness, and a nuanced understanding of storytelling across genres and formats. She has interviewed celebrities like Celine Song, Zoya Akhtar, Kajol, Shabana Azmi, Pankaj Tripathi and more. She has also reviwes hundreds of movies and written thousands of stories, made videos, special columns and more. While films remain her first love, Soumya’s interests extend deeply into lifestyle and design. She is particularly drawn to décor, thoughtfully designed spaces, and the subtle ways aesthetics influence everyday living. From celebrity homes and interior trends to broader lifestyle movements, she enjoys exploring how personal taste intersects with identity and modern culture. Her voice is informed yet relatable, analytical yet warm — making her work engaging for a wide and diverse readership. Through her writing, Soumya continues to shape conversations around entertainment, lifestyle, and contemporary culture. Read Less

michael jackson Stay connected with all the glitz and glam from the world of entertainment , right from Hollywood gossip to Bollywood chit chat. Also don't miss out on music buzz, anime scoops and OTT action. See Less Stay connected with all the glitz and glam from the world of entertainment , right from Hollywood gossip to Bollywood chit chat. Also don't miss out on music buzz, anime scoops and OTT action.

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