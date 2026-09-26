Who is Gabrielle Gagnon? Chris Hansen's wife in focus as Primetime movie draws attention to past affair

Gabrielle Gagnon, the wife of former Dateline NBC journalist Chris Hansen, has drawn renewed attention as the release of A24’s Primetime puts Hansen’s career and personal life back under the spotlight.

Chris Hansen’s wife, Gabrielle Gagnon, is in focus as Primetime brings attention to past affair. (Instagram/officialmrshansen)

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The film, which opened in US theatres on September 25, stars Robert Pattinson as Hansen and is inspired by the making of To Catch a Predator. According to the official Primetime website, the film is set in 2006, when Hansen was working on the controversial NBC series.

Who is Gabrielle Gagnon?

Gagnon is Hansen’s second wife and has maintained a relatively low public profile. She is active on Instagram where she shares posts about her life and relationship with Hansen.

Deep Dive What is Gabrielle Gagnon's relationship with Chris Hansen? Gabrielle Gagnon is Chris Hansen's second wife. They became engaged in December 2020 and married in 2021, following Hansen's divorce from his first wife, Mary Joan. How did Chris Hansen's past affair come into the spotlight? Chris Hansen's past affair with Florida TV reporter Kristyn Caddell resurfaced due to the renewed interest surrounding the film 'Primetime', which fictionalizes events related to Hansen's career and personal life, including the affair. What does Gabrielle Gagnon do professionally? Gabrielle Gagnon has a relatively low public profile but is known to be active on Instagram and joined Cameo in 2024, where she offers personalized video messages.

Details about her professional background are limited in publicly available sources. A May 2026 profile reported that Gagnon joined Cameo in 2024 and has used the platform to offer personalized video messages.

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The same report said Hansen and Gagnon became engaged in December 2020 and married in 2021. Hansen had previously been married to Mary Joan Hansen. According to TV Insider, Mary Joan filed for divorce in June 2018, with their marriage coming to an end.

Gagnon has also appeared alongside Hansen publicly. On September 23, 2026, the couple appeared together on the podcast Jeff Lewis Has Issues, where they discussed the new movie and their life together. The episode listing identifies both Hansen and Gabrielle as guests.

Why Chris Hansen’s past affair is back in focus

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The renewed interest in Hansen’s personal life comes partly from the attention surrounding Primetime. The film fictionalizes events surrounding the rise of To Catch a Predator, while Hansen’s real-life marriage and a 2011 affair controversy have also resurfaced in coverage.

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Hansen was accused in 2011 of having an affair with Florida television reporter Kristyn Caddell while he was married to Mary Joan. At the time, a person described as close to Hansen denied the allegations, saying the two were longtime friends.

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Caddell later gave a different account. In a 2013 open letter published by the National Enquirer, she described the relationship as an affair and said Hansen had given her the impression that his marriage was already ending.

The affair allegations are separate from Hansen’s current marriage to Gagnon, which began after his divorce from Mary Joan.

What does Primetime show about Chris Hansen?

Primetime is not a documentary about Hansen. The film offers a fictionalized version of the period surrounding To Catch a Predator. The official film synopsis describes its story as Hansen setting out in 2006 to make television history.

Hansen has publicly criticized the movie and said he was not involved in its production. After finally watching the film, he described it as “bizarre” and “detached from reality,” according to PEOPLE’s report.

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The film has nevertheless renewed public interest in the journalist’s career, relationships and life after To Catch a Predator.