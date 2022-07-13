Who is Huma Abedin? Meet Bradley Cooper’s rumoured girlfriend and Hillary Clinton's longtime aide

Bradley Cooper is in a relationship with Huma Abedin, according to multiple news reports. The Hollywood actor and Huma, who is a longtime aide to US politician Hillary Clinton, attended the Met Gala in May, where they arrived separately. Anna Wintour, editor-in-chief of American Vogue, is rumoured to have set them up. Bradley’s last official relationship was with supermodel Irina Shayk. The two broke up in 2019, and co-parent their five-year-old daughter, Lea De Seine. Read more: Irina Shayk on break-up with Bradley Cooper

Huma, 45, is a political aide, who worked as a personal advisor on the 2016 presidential election campaign of former US senator, Secretary of State and presidential candidate, Hillary Clinton. Huma reportedly serves as her chief of staff, at present. An excerpt of Huma’s Instagram bio read, “Lucky mom, grateful Democrat, lover of fiction, devourer of French fries and ice cream.” She often shares posts of her attending various events with Hillary.

Huma Abedin’s Instagram account has many photos of her with Hillary Clinton and Anna Wintour.

According to a report on thealtweb.com, Huma was born on July 28, 1976, to a Saudi Arabian immigrant family in Michigan, US, and has Indian and Pakistani ancestry. Her overall net worth is said to be at around $4 million as of 2022, the report added. Huma was married to former US politician Anthony Weiner until 2016. He is now a convicted sex offender. Huma reportedly has a son, Jordan Zain Weiner, who was born in 2011, and she is the author of the New York Times bestselling memoir Both/And: A Life in Many Worlds. In a recent interview with People, Huma spoke about her relationship with her ex-husband.

“Anthony is always going to be in my life because he is the father of my child. I want to make sure he’s healthy, that we are in a healthy relationship, that our son sees model behaviour that is healthy for him,” Huma told the magazine in a 2021 interview. In another interview with The Cut in 2021, Huma opened up about the challenges of ending her relationship with Anthony, and shared that ‘in hindsight’, she was ‘in extreme trauma’ during their fallout.

According to a new report in Page Six, Huma and Bradley, 47, have been dating for a few months. They were reportedly introduced by their mutual friend, Anna Wintour. While it is not confirmed exactly when or where their romance began, Bradley and Huma were both in attendance at the 2022 Met Gala in May, which is co-chaired by Anna. Bradley is working on his next film, Maestro, which he is also directing.

