Irina Shayk on break-up with Bradley Cooper: ‘Two great people don’t have to make a good couple’

Updated: Jan 29, 2020 16:55 IST

Supermodel Irina Shayk, in a recent interview to Vogue Britain, spoke about how she has coped with life after her split with Hollywood actor Bradley Cooper and on being a single mother. Reflecting on her relationship with Bradley, she said it was not necessary that two great people will make a good couple too.

She was quoted saying, “I think we’ve been very lucky to experience what we had with each other. Life without B is new ground.” She went on, “I think in all good relationships you bring your best and your worst – it’s just the nature of a human being,” she says. “Two great people don’t have to make a good couple.”

The 34-year-old model, who co-parents her three-year-old daughter Lea De Seine with Bradley Cooper, said she sometimes feels like everything is crumbling around her. ‘‘It’s hard to find a balance between being a single mum and being a working woman and provider. Trust me, there are days I wake up and I’m like, ‘Oh my god, I don’t know what to do, I’m falling apart’,” Shayk told the magazine.

Irina dated the Hollywood actor for four years before they decided to go their separate ways in 2019. Bradley has reportedly maintained a low-key since his split in June 2019. In end-November, he was spotted celebrating Thanksgiving holiday by watching the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade from the balcony of The Dakota, a luxury apartment building in New York City.

The holiday came five months after the actor and Irina split in June after four years of dating. Previously, the American Sniper star had celebrated Father’s Day with daughter Lea, while he took a private jet from Los Angeles to New York City, where a source told that Bradley and Irina, “were friendly” while catching up.

(With ANI inputs)

