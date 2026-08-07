Who is Romi Imbelli? 5 things about James Haven's ex-wife who supported him after he came out as gay

Romi Imbelli has drawn attention after her former husband, James Haven, publicly came out as gay and opened up about his personal journey. According to Page Six, Haven, the brother of Angelina Jolie, shared the news during a live video conversation with Imbelli on her Substack.

Imbelli married Haven in a private ceremony in Laguna Beach, California, in August 2024. (Instagram/ @romi_hairandbeauty)

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During the livestream, the actor said he came out to Imbelli after their marriage had been annulled in March 2025, following their separation in August 2024.

Haven, 53, spoke about understanding his identity, saying he had been "absolutely obsessed with the Disney princesses" as a child but "didn't have the language back then to explain why." He said he always knew those feelings made him feel "more like me."

He added that coming out was not about becoming "someone new," but about allowing others to meet "the person who has been here all along," according to Page Six.

Imbelli expressed her support during the conversation, saying she had suspected Haven was gay but struggled with accepting what it meant for their relationship.

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{{^usCountry}} Here are five things to know about Romi Imbelli. 1. Romi Imbelli appeared on The Real L Word {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Here are five things to know about Romi Imbelli. 1. Romi Imbelli appeared on The Real L Word {{/usCountry}}

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Romi Imbelli is a television personality and former cast member of Showtime's reality series The Real L Word. The show followed the personal lives of LGBTQ+ women in Los Angeles and aired from 2010 to 2012.

Before becoming associated with Haven, Imbelli gained recognition through the reality show, where she was known as Romi Klinger. She has also worked in the beauty industry as a hairstylist and entrepreneur.

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2. She married James Haven in 2024

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Imbelli and Haven quietly married in a private ceremony in Laguna Beach, California, in August 2024. Page Six reported that the wedding was attended by several close family members, including Haven's father, actor Jon Voight.

Angelina Jolie was reportedly not present at the ceremony, according to reports at the time.

The couple separated just 15 days after their wedding and later had their marriage annulled in March 2025, according to Page Six.

3. She remained close to Haven after their separation

Although their marriage ended, Imbelli said her relationship with Haven remained deeply meaningful.

During the livestream, she described Haven as her "life partner" and said, "We will do life together. You are not my close friend. You are my love. And you happen to be gay," according to Page Six.

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Imbelli also spoke about her emotional struggle after realizing Haven's sexuality, saying she felt torn between wanting to support him and accepting that their relationship had changed.

Also Read: Brad Pitt and Ines de Ramon go Instagram official after Angelina Jolie admits she hasn't dated since divorce

4. Imbelli has been married before

Before marrying Haven, Imbelli was previously married to musician Dusty Ray and chef Charles Imbelli, according to Page Six. She shares a daughter with Charles Imbelli. Her previous relationships and personal experiences have been part of her public storytelling, including through her online platforms.

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Haven and Imbelli did not have children together.

5. She supported Haven's decision to come out publicly

Following Haven's announcement, Imbelli emphasized that her role was to support him rather than reveal something about him without his consent.

"I wasn't here to out someone I love. I was here to help set someone free," Imbelli said, according to Page Six. She added, "In return he set me free."

She also described Haven as her "family," "best friend" and "one of the greatest loves of my life."

Haven's coming out announcement also coincided with news of his upcoming podcast, Safe Haven with James Haven, where he will reportedly speak with guests about the moments and choices that shaped their lives. According to Page Six, the podcast is being produced by Wonder Peak Media and is set to release soon.

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