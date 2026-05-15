Who will be the next James Bond? Amazon MGM gives update on 007’s world after Daniel Craig

The future of James Bond is officially in motion, with Amazon MGM Studios confirming that the search for the next actor to play 007 has begun. In a statement posted on X, Amazon MGM Studios said: “The search for the next James Bond is underway."

Daniel Craig as James Bond(Photo: X)

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It added, "While we don’t plan to comment on specific details during the casting process, we’re excited to share more news with 007 fans as soon as the time is right.”

The update is the most concrete confirmation yet that casting is actively progressing following years of speculation after No Time to Die, which served as Daniel Craig’s final outing as the iconic spy.

New creative team shapes Bond 26

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{{^usCountry}} As reported by Variety, Amazon MGM Studios has now begun holding auditions in recent weeks, with casting director Nina Gold reportedly involved in the process to help identify a successor to Craig. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} As reported by Variety, Amazon MGM Studios has now begun holding auditions in recent weeks, with casting director Nina Gold reportedly involved in the process to help identify a successor to Craig. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} The new Bond film will be directed by Denis Villeneuve, while Steven Knight is attached as screenwriter. The project also has major production backing from Amy Pascal and David Heyman, with Tanya Lapointe serving as executive producer. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The new Bond film will be directed by Denis Villeneuve, while Steven Knight is attached as screenwriter. The project also has major production backing from Amy Pascal and David Heyman, with Tanya Lapointe serving as executive producer. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} At CinemaCon, Amazon MGM film chief Courtenay Valenti emphasized the careful approach being taken, saying: “We’re taking the time to do this with care and deep respect… What I can tell you is this: when you pair one of the most beloved franchises in history with a world-class filmmaking team… you’re setting the stage for something that’s truly worthy of the Bond legacy.” Casting speculation {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} At CinemaCon, Amazon MGM film chief Courtenay Valenti emphasized the careful approach being taken, saying: “We’re taking the time to do this with care and deep respect… What I can tell you is this: when you pair one of the most beloved franchises in history with a world-class filmmaking team… you’re setting the stage for something that’s truly worthy of the Bond legacy.” Casting speculation {{/usCountry}}

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Even before official casting began, speculation over the next Bond has been intense, with actors such as Jacob Elordi, Callum Turner, and Aaron Taylor-Johnson frequently mentioned as possible contenders, according to Screen Rant.

However, reports suggesting that auditions are underway have fueled speculation that Amazon may be leaning toward a relatively lesser-known actor rather than an established Hollywood star.

Also Read: Shah Rukh Khan as the next James Bond? Superstar opens up on taking over the mantle from Daniel Craig

Casting director Nina Gold brings extensive franchise experience, having worked on major productions including Game of Thrones, where she helped assemble a large ensemble cast featuring actors such as Kit Harington, Emilia Clarke, and Peter Dinklage.

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Her credits also include The Crown, multiple Star Wars films, and acclaimed titles like The Martian and Les Misérables. She previously received an Oscar nomination for Best Casting.

Despite confirmation that casting has begun, there is still no official release date for the next James Bond film. The studio has indicated that more updates will be shared once the process advances further.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Prakriti Deb ...Read More Prakriti Deb is a journalist at Hindustan Times Digital, where she is part of the US Desk. She works on stories related to American politics, crime, sports, entertainment and weather. She particularly enjoys covering political developments that have global ripples. Through her work, she aims to break down complex events in a way that feels simple and understandable. Before joining the Hindustan Times, she worked with The Indian Express Digital, where she covered world affairs. She holds a postgraduate degree in Mass Communication with a specialisation in Journalism, along with a bachelor’s degree in English Literature. Outside the newsroom, Prakriti enjoys travelling and stepping out of her comfort zone. She finds her sense of being through storytelling in all its forms, including conversations, painting, theatre, dance and photography. She appreciates discussions that challenge her perspective and help her see the world a little differently. Read Less

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