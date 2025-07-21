Hunt for Gen Z's James Bond intensifies: Harris Dickinson, Jacob Elordi, Tom Holland in the running

The next installment in the James Bond saga has already found a stellar director in Dune-fame Denis Villeneuve. Now with the director locked in, the hunt for the next face of 007 just got hotter. Harris Dickinson, Tom Holland, Jacob Elordi now in the running to play James Bond(Photos: X)

Add to this the fact that Amazon is hell-bent on having the 26th installment of the Bond universe release by 2028 (they would very much prefer for it to be sooner if it would not have compromised the quality of the film, given its scale), come what may. So what does this tell us? Only that we may have a definitive answer about the next James Bond, pretty soon!

And not just this. If a Variety report is to be believed, there are three very Gen-Z-coded names who have just added their names to the very coveted run in landing the Bond legacy in their laps. Amazon has two very basic requirements for their next 007 flagbearer. One — that they be British, and two — that they be under 30 years of age. As per the report, Euphoria-fame Jacob Elordi, 28, Babygirl-fame (and Rhode boy!) Harris Dickinson, 29, and Spiderman-alum Tom Holland, 29, are allegedly the studio's top picks. Now Jacob Elordi is Australian, but apparently that's something the studio is willing to overlook (have they already picked a favourite?).

Now while the new names do sound pretty exciting, let's not forget the trio that have been the frontrunner in the 007 race, ever since news broke of Daniel Craig, 57, retiring from the franchise, namely — Kraven the Hunter-fame Aaron Taylor-Johnson, 35, Idris Elba (recently in Heads of State), 52, and Superman-alum Henry Cavill, 42. Not that they've fallen out of consideration, but adding Jacob, Harris and Tom to the mix definitely makes it interesting to see who comes out on top.

Daniel Craig as James Bond(Photo: X)

Now as far as Bond universe casting in general goes, recent media reports also suggest that Sydney Sweeney is being seriously considered by the studio to be the next Bond girl, a speculation which seems to have largely received a thumbs down from the internet. But regardless, nothing's really set in stone till Amazon drops that official announcement.

Who do you think is the worthiest successor to Daniel?