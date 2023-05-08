Who's afraid of Britney Spears' tell-all autobiography? Book on hold after A-listers fear being exposed

Britney Spears' upcoming autobiography is the talk of the town, but it seems that some of her famous exes are getting cold feet about what she might reveal. According to sources, the pop star's book is set to contain explosive details about her past relationships, causing a stir among some A-listers who fear being exposed.

FILE PHOTO: Singer Britney Spears arrives at the 2016 MTV Video Music Awards in New York, U.S.(REUTERS)

Publisher Simon & Schuster has put the book on hold after receiving legal letters from some of Britney's former flames who are reportedly worried about what she may say. The A-listers have not been named, leaving fans to speculate about who they could be.

Britney has had a colorful love life, having been married twice before, and linked to numerous famous men over the years. Her ex-husbands include her friend Jason Alexander and backup dancer Kevin Federline, with whom she shares two sons. Britney has also been linked to Justin Timberlake, Fred Durst, Howie Day, Jared Leto, Colin Farrell, and Criss Angel.

Despite the mystery surrounding which exes are concerned, sources close to Britney say that she is "brutally honest" in her writing and is not holding back. She wants to tell her side of the story and set the record straight about her life, including her famous conservatorship, which recently ended after thirteen years.

The book deal is reportedly worth a whopping $15 million, making it one of the most expensive celebrity autobiographies ever. However, the release date has been pushed back from February to an unannounced date at the end of the year.

Meanwhile, tensions have arisen between Britney and her younger sister, Jamie Lynn Spears, who recently released her memoir, "Things I Should Have Said." Britney took to Instagram to call her sister "scum" and accused her of lying about her in the book.

