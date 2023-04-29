Home / Entertainment / Hollywood / Britney Spears - A sweet and shy revelation - Director Fenton Bailey shares insight into the pop Star's true nature

Britney Spears - A sweet and shy revelation - Director Fenton Bailey shares insight into the pop Star's true nature

ByPrapti Upadhayay
Apr 29, 2023 07:37 PM IST

Director Fenton Bailey reveals Britney Spears' true personality in a revealing interview, describing the pop star as "sweet, normal, and shy."

In a revealing interview, Fenton Bailey, the director behind Britney Spears' documentary, I Am Britney Jean, shed light on the pop star's true personality. Contrary to her public image, Bailey described Spears as a "sweet, normal, and shy" individual during their time together while she was releasing her 2013 album, Britney Jean, and embarking on her Las Vegas residency.

Britney Spears appears at the 29th annual GLAAD Media Awards. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP, File)(Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)
Britney Spears appears at the 29th annual GLAAD Media Awards. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP, File)(Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)

Bailey's documentary provided a unique glimpse into the life of the pop icon, capturing her authenticity behind the scenes. He expressed his surprise at discovering that Spears was a "normal, boring person," using endearing terms such as "sweet and lovely" to describe her. According to Bailey, Spears admitted to being shy and caring about others' opinions, emphasizing her thoughtful nature.

Also Read: Fans compare Lily-Rose Depp's The Idol character to Britney Spears, can't wait for acting debut of Blackpink's Jennie

Throughout her career, Spears faced a complex legal arrangement that granted her father, Jamie, control over her personal freedom and finances. However, in November 2021, after a 13-year legal battle, a judge in Los Angeles terminated the conservatorship, a significant victory for the 41-year-old singer. Fans passionately rallied behind her, often appearing outside the court with signs demanding her freedom in the "Free Britney" movement.

Bailey also shared his perspective on the impact of the "Free Britney" movement, suggesting that it may not have been entirely beneficial for Spears. Reflecting on his experience working with her, he acknowledged a disconnect between the media's treatment of her and the remarkable work she produced, citing albums like Blackout and Circus as "masterpieces." Bailey found it perplexing how she faced critical backlash and negative attention.

The director's documentary, authorized by Spears herself, aimed to present a genuine portrayal of the pop star's life. Bailey revealed that during filming, he observed a positive relationship between Spears, her parents, and her manager. However, he acknowledged that underlying tensions may have existed beneath the surface.

As the story of Britney Spears continues to captivate the public, revelations like these bring a new understanding of the challenges she has faced and the strength she has exhibited throughout her career.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, Musicand Web Seriesalong with Latest Entertainment Newsat Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
britney spears
britney spears
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, April 30, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out