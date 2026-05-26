Why did Magen Fieramusca kill ‘best friend’ Heidi Broussard? Motive in ‘Stolen Baby’ case explored

They had been friends since they were 11 years old; met at church camp and were also supposedly pregnant at the same time.

Experts say “maternal desire” may explain the shocking Heidi Broussard case.(Austin Police Department)

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But behind that friendship Magen Fieramusca was hiding a chilling secret, investigators say.

The case has now returned to public attention as Stolen Baby: The Murder of Heidi Broussard streaming on Netflix.

How a longtime friendship ended in a shocking baby kidnapping case

In 2019, Fieramusca claimed she was expecting a baby around the same time her supposed best friend Heidi Broussard was also pregnant. The two women, both 33, had known each other for over two decades and had remained close ever since. Fieramusca had even been present when Broussard gave birth to a son back in 2013, according to A&E.

The two women discussed how they might give birth on the same day. Fieramusca was in the hospital room when Broussard's daughter, Margot Carey was born on November 26, 2019.

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{{^usCountry}} Then, on December 12, 2019, Broussard's partner Shane Carey told police that she and their two-week-old baby had vanished from their Austin home. After a week-long search, investigators found Broussard's body stuffed into a duffel bag in the trunk of a car parked outside Fieramusca's Houston home, according to the Houston Chronicle. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Then, on December 12, 2019, Broussard's partner Shane Carey told police that she and their two-week-old baby had vanished from their Austin home. After a week-long search, investigators found Broussard's body stuffed into a duffel bag in the trunk of a car parked outside Fieramusca's Houston home, according to the Houston Chronicle. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Baby Margot was found alive inside the house. Broussard had been killed by ligature strangulation, the medical examiner ruled. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Baby Margot was found alive inside the house. Broussard had been killed by ligature strangulation, the medical examiner ruled. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Authorities determined that Fieramusca had fabricated her entire pregnancy before killing her friend and taking Broussard's baby in an attempt to raise the infant as her own. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Authorities determined that Fieramusca had fabricated her entire pregnancy before killing her friend and taking Broussard's baby in an attempt to raise the infant as her own. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Also Read: Who is Heidi Broussard's fiance Shane Carey and where is he now? Life after stolen baby case What drove her to do it? {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Also Read: Who is Heidi Broussard's fiance Shane Carey and where is he now? Life after stolen baby case What drove her to do it? {{/usCountry}}

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FBI behavioral analysts believed Fieramusca was driven by what they termed “maternal desire,” a desperate and pathological compulsion to have a baby.

Forensic psychiatrist Dr Sanjay Adhia told the Houston Chronicle that some women fabricate pregnancies because they feel “insecure in a relationship and their hope is that if they have a child, their relationship will be secure.”

Fieramusca's ex-boyfriend Christopher Green told authorities she had told him she was pregnant with his child right around the time he ended their relationship in March 2019. Though they separated, she continued living in his home during her so-called pregnancy. He told police he saw her stomach grow but never once saw her bare pregnant belly.

Tahir Rahman, an associate professor of psychiatry at Washington University in St Louis, told A&E Crime and Investigation that Fieramusca may have developed a deeply distorted fixation on becoming a mother. “In American society, motherhood is often idealized, and women are culturally rewarded for fulfilling this role.” Rahman said.

Why she did this to her ‘best friend’

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What makes this case particularly chilling is that Fieramusca did not target a stranger. She targeted her closest friend.

Dr Ann Burgess, who played a key role in developing the FBI's criminal profiling methods, told A&E that the killing and baby snatching was “highly unusual” given the depth of the friendship involved.

Dr Gary Brucato, a forensic and clinical psychologist, told A&E that the choice of victim points to something even darker than pure maternal desire. “If you have pure maternal desire, there is a more expeditious and less cruel way to do this,” he said. “If you wanted a baby to pass off as your own, it wouldn't have to be your best friend that you took it from.”

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Rahman said that Fieramusca may have come to view her pregnant friend as an obstacle “who possessed what Fieramusca lacked.” Brucato said that Fieramusca's possessive behavior at the hospital like asking to hold the baby when Margo's grandfather met her for the first time suggested what he called “pathological envy.” “If there's a pathological envy, it explains why it had to be this person whose baby you took,” he said.

According to the Houston Chronicle, Fieramusca had told Broussard they had conceived at the same time and her online baby registry listed December 12, the very day Broussard went missing, as her own due date.

“To be able to lie and pretend to support her friend when thinking, 'When you have this baby, I'm going to take it from you and eliminate you,' that suggests a kind of callousness and a disregard for human emotion that is pretty manipulative,” Brucato added.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Khushi Arora ...Read More Khushi Arora is a Content Producer at Hindustan Times, where she writes for the US Desk, covering everything happening in the United States, while maintaining quality and delivering impactful stories across all beats. She previously worked at Zee News for over a year where she explored multiple beats including News Desk, Education and Lifestyle. With a background in English Literature, Khushi blends sharp research with thoughtful storytelling, shaping stories that go beyond headlines and bring clarity and credibility to every piece she writes. Beyond the newsroom, she enjoys reading, watching cinema and loves having long conversations about books, films and everything in between. Read Less

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