Why Jennifer Aniston thinks comedy has changed over time?

‘Friends’ star Jennifer Aniston claimed comedy has changed over time following the criticism surrounding her hit show ‘Friends’. Aniston donned the role of Rachel Green on the NBC sitcom series from 1994 to 2004 alongside Matthew Perry, Matt LeBalnc, David Schwimmer and others. Throughout its 10 season run ‘Friends’ has maintained the status of fan darling while facing criticism for its lack of diversity because of introducing only two people of color.

Jennifer Aniston

The Murder Mystery icon recently lamented that the ‘new generation’ finds her show offensive. She explained that it has become problematic for comedians over the years. She stated that nowadays we have to be very careful while doing comedy and the beauty of comedy lies in how we make fun of ourselves and make fun of life.

The 54 old actresses said, “Back in the days, you could make a joke about a bigot and make fun that was overwrought. And the idea behind this is to educate people on how ridiculous one can be. But now we’re censored to do that. Everybody needs some touch of humor in their life! The world needs humor! But now we can’t, everyone is far too divided in the United States. ”

Kathleen Turner, who portrayed Chandler's transgender parents on the comedy, reflected that she probably would reject the role if it were offered to her today. She said, “There was no question of casting a Trans for the role. I never hesitated that I was taking a role for someone.”

Show creator Marta Kauffman admits that she is now more aware and active while hiring people of color people in his sets. “Accepting your own guilt is not easy. I am embarrassed about my lack of better knowing 25 years ago. But now on I make sure in every set I am conscious about hiring color people and young writers of color. And that way I feel unburdened.”