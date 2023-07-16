Why ‘Oppenheimer’ Christopher Nolan doesn't keep a smartphone

In this digital age world, Hollywood director Christopher Nolan doesn't keep a smartphone. In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Nolan explained why he doesn't carry a smartphone with him.

“My personal choice is about how involved I get. It’s about the level of distraction. If I’m generating my material and writing my own scripts, being on a smartphone all day wouldn’t be very useful for me,” explained Nolan.

Interestingly, the director of several blockbuster Hollywood movies including some related to scientific activity and achievements, writes his scripts on a computer which doesn't have an internet connection.

“My kids would probably say I’m a complete Luddite,” said Nolan.

The term "Luddite" is used for a person who is opposed to using new technology and ways of working.

In 2020, Nolan in an interview to People magazine, said: “I'm easily distractible so I don't really want to have access to the internet every time when I'm bored. I do a lot of my best thinking in those kind of in-between moments that people now fill with online activity, so it benefits me.”

Nolan's upcoming film "Oppenheimer" boasts a high-profile star cast that includes Robert Downey Jr., Matt Damon and Cillian Murphy. The movie is based on the Pulitzer Prize–winning biography American Prometheus: The Triumph and Tragedy of J. Robert Oppenheimer. Oppenheimer was an American physicist who is known as the "father of the atomic bomb" for his major contribution in the Manhattan Project which ultimately led to the development of world's first nuclear weapons. The multi-starrer film is getting released on July 21, 2023.