Will Smith and Hollywood stars react to Jamie Foxx's first video message since suffering health emergency

In his first video appearance on social media since suffering medical emergency in April, Jamie Foxx seemed ultra emotional on Saturday. Teary-eyed Foxx informed fans about what he went through and refuted reports about him suffering blindness and getting paralysed. Hollywood stars like Will Smith, Dwayne Johnson, Justin Timberlake and others reacted to his video post.

Jamie Foxx, Will Smith(File/Getty Images)

"Awww Man!! Who’s cuttin’ onions?? Love U Foxx!! Your Light Is Needed ‘n Appreciated Right Now!," commented Smith on Foxx's post.

"I’m gonna bear hug the f--- outta you when I see you again 🐻 ❤️," commented 'The Rock' Johnson.

"Love you, Foxx!!! 🙌🏻," wrote Timberlake.

Among other celebrity stars, LL Cool J commented "so glad to see you back my brother 💪🏾✊🏾👑."

"God is GOOD!!!!!!!! Sending love Jamie❤️❤️❤️," wrote Viola Davis.

In the video clip, Foxx thanked his fans and said "First of all I want to say thank you to everybody...praying man !, sending messages. I cannot even begin to tell you how far it took me and how it brought me back. I went through something that I thought I would never ever go through. Lot of people were waiting, wanting to hear updates but to be honest with you, I just don't want you to see me like that, man".

"I want you to see me laughing, having a good time, partying, cracking a joke, doing a movie [or] television show. I didn't want you to see me with tubes running out of me and trying to figure out if I was going to make it through," Foxx continued.

"Thank u a billion to everybody… been a long road but all the prayers great people and God got me through….," Foxx had captioned the video clip while narrating his health ordeal to his millions of fans.

Notably, the Oscar-winning star had got hospitalised on April 12 in Georgia where he was present for the filming of his Netflix movie, “Back in Action". After his hospitalisation, Foxx's daughter Corinne had then taken to Instagram to inform his fans about the actor's health condition and requested privacy.

Foxx is still undergoing recovery from the undisclosed medical complication which he suffered.