Will Smith says he read Quran 'cover to cover during Ramadan': I love the simplicity...

Will Smith gave an insight into his spiritual journey in an interview. The Hollywood actor spoke about his appreciation for the Quran and its impact on his life during a chat with Egyptian journalist Amr Adeeb on the Big Time Podcast. Will said that he 'read all holy books' in the last couple of years, and added he 'read the Quran cover to cover during Ramadan this year'. The interview, which is being widely shared online now, took place in December 2023. Also read: Will Smith spotted with mysterious Jada Pinkett Smith look-alike Will Smith attends the game between Inter Miami and Real Salt Lake at Chase Stadium on February 21, 2024 in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. (File Photo)

What Will Smith said about the Quran

Will Smith said, "You know the last two years of my life have been a difficult time and my attention turned inward. And I was just talking to someone earlier about how I read all the holy books. I read the Quran. I read the Quran cover to cover during Ramadan this year (2023). This is the spiritual-seeking phase of my life. This is the period of my life that I am trying to cultivate as wide, open and loving a heart as I will be able to." The actor also said, “I love the simplicity of the Quran. It's so clear. It's crystal clear...”

Actor Will Smith slapped comedian Chris Rock at the 2022 Oscars over a joke.

Why Will Smith has been in news

Will Smith and Chris Rock's heated exchange at the 2022 Academy Awards will go down in Oscars infamy. The annual awards took a sharp turn on March 27, 2022, when Will walked up to the Oscars stage and slapped Chris in the face after the comedian made a joke about Jada Pinkett Smith, and her buzz cut. The actor has been candid about her hair loss and alopecia, so Will took offense to her medical condition being a punchline.

Separation from Jada Pinkett Smith

In October 2023, Jada during an NBC News special, revealed that she and Will have 'been living separate lives' for the past seven years, though they haven't legally divorced. Jada explained that neither of them had publicly spoken about their split until now because they were ‘still trying to figure out’ where they stood as partners. "By the time we got to 2016, we were just exhausted with trying," she said.

Since 2016, Will and Jada have attended several red carpet events together along with their children, Jaden Smith and Willow Smith. Jada also stood by Will after he was criticised for slapping Chris Rock at the 2022 Oscars. She's also used her book tour to clarify a few misconceptions about her marriage with Will.

