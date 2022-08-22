Will Smith yells 'we are selling our house' as he, his son Trey captures a huge spider inside their home. Watch

Actor Will Smith dropped a video on his Instagram handle on Sunday. In the video, he and his son Trey Smith are seen horrified as they spot a huge spider at their home. Trey later captures the spider but a scared Will jokes ‘We are selling this house’. Also Read: Will Smith, wife Jada Pinkett Smith seen together in public for first time since Oscar slap row; he flashes peace sign

Sharing the video, Will wrote, “Posting this from a Holiday Inn." In the video, Will sounded terrified as he recorded Trey capturing the massive spider underneath a glass bowl. "What the whole hell. That is a big a** spider," Will said before his son reassured him, "That's a tarantula." Will said, "I'm on a chair. Alright Trey, you gotta get that out of here. Come on. You're young and strong. You can handle the bite."

Trey grabbed the spider from beneath a glass bowl. The spider was then moved outside after Will unsuccessfully attempted to place a piece of paper underneath. At the end of the video, Will says “This is what we are dealing with. We are selling the house.”

Will Smith's ex wife and Trey's mother Sheree Zampino commented, “No more family dinners at the house for me." One fan wrote, “This is scary yet so hilarious lol." Another one said, “You are so funny lol.” Many others dropped laughing emojis in the comments section of the video.

Will was last seen in King Richard, which also starred Aunjanue Ellis, Saniyya Sidney, Demi Singleton, Tony Goldwyn, and Jon Bernthal. Will bagged Academy Award, Golden Globe, and Screen Actors Guild Award for his role in the film. He will be seen next in Antoine Fuqua's thriller Emancipation. The film will release in 2023 and will also star Charmaine Bingwa and Ben Foster. He was banned from attending the Academy Awards for 1

