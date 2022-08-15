Will Smith, wife Jada Pinkett Smith seen together in public for first time since Oscar slap row; he flashes peace sign

Actor couple Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith were seen together in public for the first time since the Oscar slap row earlier this year. Several fan accounts shared pictures of the duo exiting a building in Nobu, Malibu. In the pictures, Will flashed the peace sign and smiled looking at the paparazzi stationed outside the building. Jada walked behind him but held him by the waist. (Also Read | Will Smith apologises again to Chris Rock and his mother for Oscars slap incident)

For the outing, Will wore a navy blue T-shirt. matching pants, a cap and white sneakers. Jada opted for a black shirt, pants and tied a shirt around her waist. She wore black sneakers. A video of the couple was shared on Twitter by a fan.

Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith pop out publicly for the first time since the infamous slap. 👋🏾 pic.twitter.com/LnkAzq0zY9 — Drama for the Girls  (@dramaforthegirl) August 14, 2022

Will and Jada were spotted in a public place months after he slapped comedian Chris Rock who was presenting at the Academy Awards on March 27. Will slapped Chris after he made a reference to Jada's hairstyle. Jada has said that she has alopecia areata, a condition that causes hair loss.

Recently, Will apologised to Chris saying that his behaviour was “unacceptable” and that he had reached out to the comedian to discuss the incident but was told Chris wasn't ready. “There is no part of me that thinks that was the right way to behave in that moment. I am deeply remorseful and I’m trying to be remorseful without being ashamed of myself," Will said in a video posted on Instagram last month.

Will also apologised to Chris' family and especially his mother, Rosalie and younger brother Tony Rock. “I didn't realise how many people got hurt in that moment,” Will also said. He also said his wife did nothing to encourage his slap. “Jada had nothing to do with it. I made a choice on my own.”

Following the altercation, the motion picture academy banned Will from attending the Oscars or any other academy event for 10 years. Will apologized to Chris in a statement after the Oscars, saying he was “out of line and I was wrong.”

