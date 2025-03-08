Will Smith's career in crisis as a ‘long-tail consequence’ of slap incident at Oscars 2022: Report

Will Smith's infamous slap of Chris Rock at Oscars 2022 continues to haunt him. The actor is reportedly facing the long-term consequences of his actions. Three years after the incident, the fallout remains significant. It all started when Chris made a joke about Smith's wife, Jada Pinkett Smith. The moment still impacts the actor’s career and public image. Three years after slapping Chris Rock at the Oscars, Will Smith grapples with long-term repercussions on his career. ((Photo by Giorgio Viera / AFP))

Smith reeling from the consequences of his slap incident with Chris

Talking about Smith’s situation to In Touch, sources revealed, “Will is facing reality at the moment, and even if he never speaks about 'the slap' again publicly, he's dealing with the ongoing, long-tail consequences of it privately and adjusting his business accordingly.”

The insider continued, “He’s not an idiot and he knows he’ll never be able to just sweep this incident under the rug. It’s still following him everywhere. But he wants to continue to be a movie star, and he still has some of the best instincts in the business when it comes to scripts, projects, filmmakers and marketing.”

The source also doubted if the actor would ever be able to make a comeback to Hollywood after the incident. They told the media outlet, “The reality is, it’s going to be hard for him to make non-Bad Boys projects going forward, and he’s going to have to bring more than his legendary charisma to the table to get films greenlit, especially at the budget level he would prefer.”

It further explained, “Plus, he’s really down to his last franchise with Bad Boys and he’s going to have to keep making more of those movies too, which isn’t a walk in the park when you’re over 50."

Will Smith reportedly looking for jobs outside the US

The repercussions of Smith striking Rock on live television have reportedly led the Fresh Prince of Bel-Air star to seek job opportunities outside of the United States. The source alleged to the media outlet, “That’s why you have Will showing up in somewhat controversial territories like Saudi Arabia — these aren’t relaxing vacations, he’s going where the money is because he wants to keep making blockbusters.”

They added, “But that doesn’t change the fact that there’s a black cloud hanging over him constantly and there are swaths of name talent that don’t want anything to do with him after what he did to Chris Rock. The only real path Will has is to keep betting on himself and his choices and hope that fans show up. They did for Bad Boys: Ride or Die but the real test of his enduring appeal, or lack thereof, comes when he doesn’t have that franchise to lean on. Like it or not, that day is coming soon."

Following the slap at the 2022 Oscars, The Pursuit of Happyness actor was banned from attending the Academy Awards for 10 years. The Academy's former President, David Rubin, and CEO, Dawn Hudson, condemned his "unacceptable and harmful behaviour" in a statement released that April, outlining the decision. Responding to the statement Smith said at the time that he “accepts and respects the Academy's decision,” as reported by OK! Magazine.