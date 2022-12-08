Wonder Woman 3 cancelled as new DC Studio heads take control: reports

New DC Studios heads James Gunn and Peter Safran have reportedly turned down director Patty Jenkins' current version of another addition to Wonder Woman. (Also read: Margot Robbie says female-led Pirates film has been dropped by Disney)

Wonder Woman 3 is no longer moving forward at DC Studios as new studio heads James Gunn and Peter Safran are setting a precedent to clear their slate for upcoming films on their plate. The next installment in the Wonder Woman franchise reportedly does not meet the new blueprint set after the extensive planning for the studio, reports The Hollywood Reporter. Patty Jenkins directed and co-wrote the previous two movies of Wonder Woman, starring Gal Gadot, released in 2017 and 2020.

It has also been reported that the director had already submitted her plans for the next film co-written by Geoff Johns to the studios when the news was broken to her. So does that mean the end of the road for Wonder Woman? Presumably no, since star Gal Gadot recently put out a Twitter post saying that said how she was "grateful for the opportunity to play such an incredible, iconic character and more than anything I'm grateful for YOU. The fans. Can't wait to share her next chapter with you."

Although it is still not clear what remains for the Wonder Woman in the wake up to the announcement, Matt Reeves' Batman Universe, starring Robert Pattinson, is not facing similar treatment. Matt is also working on the sequel currently, and also making two spinoff series for the Universe. Although there is another project that is likely to face a similar fate as Wonder Woman, is a potential sequel to Black Adam. Despite a lot of hype surrounding the Dwayne Johnson-led movie, that would mark the launch for a new space in DC, the movie could only gross $385 million worldwide and for a movie which cost more than $190 million in production values alone.

