Margot Robbie says female-led Pirates film has been dropped by Disney

Margot Robbie revealed that the new Pirates movie is not happening anymore. The female-led Pirates of the Carribean movie is being shelved by Disney. Around June 2020, it was announced that Margot Robbie is all set to star in a Pirates of Carribean movie that would be female-led, with a script written by Birds of Prey screenwriter Christina Hodson.

In the interview with Rebecca Ford, for her new Vanity Fair cover, the 32-year old Australian actor said, “We had an idea and we were developing it for a while, ages ago, to have more of a female-led — not totally female-led, but just a different kind of story — which we thought would’ve been really cool,” further adding that it didn't really see the light of day from there on. “But I guess they don’t want to do it.”

Jerry Bruckheimer, the producer of all the Pirates movie starring Johnny Depp had revealed that there were two new films that were in development by Disney. “Yes. We’re talking to Margot Robbie. We are developing two Pirates scripts — one with her, one without." he had said. All the previous five Pirates films which were headlined by Johnny Depp, have collected more than $650 million worldwide, and have a huge fan following.

Margot was last seen in David O. Russell's Amsterdam that opened to poor reviews. She will be next seen in Damien Chazelle's Babylon, alongside Brad Pitt, Diego Calva, Tobey Maguire, Jean Smart, Li Jun Li and Jovan Adepo. She also stars alongside Ryan Gosling in Greta Gerwig's Barbie, that will release next year.

