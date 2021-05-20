Home / Entertainment / Hollywood / Zack Snyder on why he banned chairs from Army of the Dead set: 'It was the most purely engaged I’ve been making a movie'
Zack Snyder on why he banned chairs from Army of the Dead set: 'It was the most purely engaged I’ve been making a movie'

Director Zack Snyder decided to go without chairs on the sets of Army of the Dead. He felt having no chairs helped him stay more engaged in the shoot.
PUBLISHED ON MAY 20, 2021 02:37 PM IST
Director Zack Snyder poses after a special screening of Army of the Dead marking the reopening of the Landmark Westwood theatre in Los Angeles, California, U.S., May 14, 2021.(REUTERS)

Director Zack Snyder says there were no chairs on the set of his Netflix zombie movie Army of the Dead.

Last year, Christopher Nolan faced criticism on social media after a report claimed that the Tenet director bans chairs from his sets, a story later dismissed by the director's representative.

Zack, however, felt having no chairs on the set helped him stay more engaged in the shoot.

“There’s no sitting down, like, I banned chairs from the set. But the nice thing is, it’s really intimate. I can just talk to the actors right there, I’m not back in a monitor across the room. It was definitely the most purely engaged I’ve been making a movie," the director said during an appearance on The Playlist’s Fourth Wall podcast.

Zack was also the cinematographer on the Army of the Dead, starring Dave Bautista, Theo Rossi, Tig Notaro and Huma Qureshi among others.

Dave praised Zack's directing style in a group interview with international journalists, including PTI, recently. The actor said Zack was constantly on the move and preferred hanging out with the actor rather than sitting behind a monitor in the shade.

Also read: Netflix picks up Arnold Schwarzenegger's spy adventure series

"What was really interesting was that Zack was our director but also our cinematographer. So he was always on camera, he had the main camera, and he typically had it slung over his shoulder.

"To work with a director who's like that, you kind of lose track of him being a director because he's not somewhere off watching a monitor, he's in the mix with us. So it almost feels like he's a part of our cast," Dave Bautista said.

