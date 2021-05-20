Home / Entertainment / Tv / Netflix picks up Arnold Schwarzenegger's spy adventure series
(File Photo) The untitled series with star Arnold Schwarzenegger and Top Gun: Maverick actor Monica Barbaro in prominent roles.(REUTERS)
(File Photo) The untitled series with star Arnold Schwarzenegger and Top Gun: Maverick actor Monica Barbaro in prominent roles.(REUTERS)
tv

Netflix picks up Arnold Schwarzenegger's spy adventure series

The untitled spy adventure series will also mark Arnold Schwarzenegger's TV debut. The story follows a father and daughter who learn that they've each secretly been working as CIA operatives for years.
READ FULL STORY
PTI |
PUBLISHED ON MAY 20, 2021 01:51 PM IST

Streamer Netflix has announced that it has bagged an untitled spy adventure series, featuring Hollywood veteran Arnold Schwarzenegger in the lead.

The project, which hails from Skydance Television and also starring Top Gun: Maverick actor Monica Barbaro, marks Arnold Schwarzenegger's first television project, the streaming service said in a statement.

Created by Nick Santora of Scorpion fame, the story follows a father and daughter who learn that they've each secretly been working as CIA operatives for years.

"They realise their entire relationship has been a lie and they truly don't know one another at all. Forced to team up as partners, the series tackles universal family dynamics set against a global backdrop of spies, fantastic action and humour," the official plotline read.

"Fans from all over the world have been asking me for a wild ride like this for years, and now they're finally going to get it because of our great partners at Skydance and Netflix.

Also read: Sara Ramirez joins Sarah Jessica Parker’s Sex and the City revival as its first non-binary character

"I am beyond pumped to start work on the show with Nick and Monica and the whole team," Arnold, 73, said.

Nick Santora created and developed the eight episode show as part of his overall deal with Skydance Television.

Arnold will also serve as executive producer alongside David Ellison, Dana Goldberg and Bill Bost for Skydance, and Santora.


SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
OTT
Topics
netflix arnold schwarzenegger

Related Stories

Sara Ramirez played Dr Callie Torres in Grey's Anatomy.(ABC)
Sara Ramirez played Dr Callie Torres in Grey's Anatomy.(ABC)
entertainment

Sara Ramirez joins Sarah Jessica Parker’s Sex and the City revival

PTI |
PUBLISHED ON MAY 20, 2021 01:07 PM IST
Sara Ramirez, best known for her role of Dr Callie Torres in Grey's Anatomy, will join the new series as Che Diaz, a queer, non-binary podcaster in the series titled And Just Like That.
READ FULL STORY
The Family Man duo Raj and DK recently unveiled the trailer of the second season of the hit show.
The Family Man duo Raj and DK recently unveiled the trailer of the second season of the hit show.
telugu cinema

The Family Man makers ask fans to contribute to fundraiser for Telugu actor

PTI |
PUBLISHED ON MAY 20, 2021 12:22 PM IST
Veteran Telugu actor Pavala Shyamala is struggling to make ends meet. She is reportedly in financial distress and also has to care for a bedridden daughter, suffering from TB.
READ FULL STORY
Close
TRENDING NEWS
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.