e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 22, 2019-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Tuesday, Oct 22, 2019

Arnold Schwarzenegger refutes ‘fake news’ about India trip in November: ‘I don’t have time right now’

Arnold Schwarzenegger has said that he has no time to visit India this year. He said that he will pay a visit whenever he gets the time.

hollywood Updated: Oct 22, 2019 15:17 IST

Indo Asian News Service
Actor Arnold Schwarzenegger gestures during a press conference to promote his latest movie Terminator: Dark Fate in Seoul, South Korea.
Actor Arnold Schwarzenegger gestures during a press conference to promote his latest movie Terminator: Dark Fate in Seoul, South Korea.(AP)
         

Hollywood icon Arnold Schwarzenegger has refuted rumours that he will be in India in the month of November, and termed such reports as “fake news”. Over the past couple of weeks, a lot of media outles have been reporting that Arnold, who is also a former professional body builder, is expected to arrive in India next month to attend a fitness contest in Maharashtra.

“I am not coming to India this year. It’s a fake news. I don’t have time right now. I always love to come to India. Whenever I get the time, I will pay a visit for sure,” Arnold said, while interacting with IANS and other media personnels here.

 

Arnold was in India in 2014. He had attended the audio launch of Tamil blockbuster I in Chennai back then. Recalling his last trip to India, he shared that he is fond of “Indian food”.

Also read: Bigg Boss 13 Somvaar Ka Vaar day 21 written update

The 72-year-old is all set to return on the big screen in the upcoming Terminator: Dark Fate, sixth instalment in the sci-fi action thriller franchise. He reunites with filmmaker James Cameron and actor Linda Hamilton after 28 years in the film.

Terminator: Dark Fate is scheduled to release in India on November 1.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Oct 22, 2019 15:17 IST

tags
top news
‘Not a whisper’: Supreme Court trashes CBI objections to Chidambaram bail
‘Not a whisper’: Supreme Court trashes CBI objections to Chidambaram bail
Thank you PM, says Abhijit Banerjee; calls meeting Modi ‘unique experience’
Thank you PM, says Abhijit Banerjee; calls meeting Modi ‘unique experience’
How to keep Test cricket alive? Virat Kohli makes suggestion to BCCI 
How to keep Test cricket alive? Virat Kohli makes suggestion to BCCI 
Chidambaram gets bail from SC in INX Media case, to stay in ED custody
Chidambaram gets bail from SC in INX Media case, to stay in ED custody
BCCI reacts after Bangladesh cricketers go on strike ahead of India tour
BCCI reacts after Bangladesh cricketers go on strike ahead of India tour
With great chefs and cutting edge designers, the French have much to offer
With great chefs and cutting edge designers, the French have much to offer
Pak harbouring terrorists ‘destabilising’, obstacle in talks with India: US
Pak harbouring terrorists ‘destabilising’, obstacle in talks with India: US
‘PM spoke about his idea of India, reforming bureaucracy’: Abhijit Banerjee
‘PM spoke about his idea of India, reforming bureaucracy’: Abhijit Banerjee
trending topics
India vs South AfricaBreaking news liveVirat KohliPM ModiKatrina KaifSaand Ki Aankh movie reviewBigg Boss 13P Chidambaram
don't miss
latest news
India News
Hollywood News