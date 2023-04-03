Zendaya did her own makeup for NMACC gala, fan shares chat with Euphoria star

On Friday, Zendaya arrived in Mumbai with boyfriend Tom Holland for the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre gala. The couple attended the second day of the grand opening event. The Euphoria star stunned on the red carpet in a blue Rahul Mishra saree. Zendaya's longtime stylist Law Roach was also present with her for the special fashion exhibit on day two. A fan revealed on Twitter that she messaged the actor on Instagram and she said that she had done her makeup herself for the event. (Also read: Tom Holland, Zendaya spotted at airport as they leave India post NMACC gala. See pics)

Zendaya replied to a fan and shared that she had done her own makeup for the NMACC event.

The fan wrote online, "she did her own make up last night love that'. The screenshot shows the fan's conversation with the actor on Instagram. She told Zendaya, "You looked absolutely stunning in your saree (red heart emoji) hope you are enjoying your time in India!" The next message says, "Did you do your own makeup? If so - it looks amazing (heart eyes emoji)." Zendaya reportedly replied back, "Yes I did." She also shared a smiling face emoji and said thank you to the fan, who shared the screenshot later.

One fan commented, "Look at the flawless perfect face of the most gorgeous sexiest finest beautiful woman on the planet Zendaya!, She makes everything she wear look good. With or without makeup, casual or dress, she's a perfect 10. Soon to play Cleopatra! #OHSOSEXYDAYA!"

This is isn't the first time the actor has done her makeup herself. Last year, for the Oscars, Zendaya had shared on her Instagram Stories, “Every now and then I do my own beat and then I switched up the eye."

While the actor hasn't posted any of the saree pictures in a post on Instagram, she did share several pics on her Instagram Stories. Posing with Law, Zendaya wrote on her Instagram story, "Such a beautiful evening, lucky I got to share with my loved ones (red heart emoji). She also tagged NMACC, Law, designer Rahul and Bulgari for the jewellery.

She put up a separate picture thanking Rahul and added, "Thank you @rahulmishra_7 for your stunning creations, it was an honor for us to wear your work yet again (red heart emoji)." Tom and Zendaya left India on Monday after spending the weekend in the city.

The actor is set to return for the third season of the Emmy award-winning show Euphoria. She will be the female lead in Luca Guadagnino's sports drama Challengers and she will return as Chani in the sequel Dune: Part Two with Timothée Chalamet.

