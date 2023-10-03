Zendaya steals the show at Paris Fashion Week in the hottest dress, fans calls her ‘threat to modelling industry’

Actor Zendaya made a splash at the Paris Fashion Week in a stunning, daring white dress. She was there for the Louis Vuitton's Women's Spring-Summer 2024 show of Nicolas Ghesquière. While the show was full-house, Zendaya proved she can really turn heads anywhere, anytime. She was styled by her long-time collaborator and friend, Law Roach. Also read: Zendaya responds to Tom Holland engagement rumours after her cryptic ring pic: ‘You think that’s how I'd drop the news?'

Zendaya at Paris Fashion Week

Zendaya was styled by Law Roach.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Several photos and videos of Zendaya from the event have surfaced online. In them, she is seen looking more radiant than ever in a plunging white gown. The highlight of her look was the double zippers--one pulled down almost to her midriff and another pulled up to her thigh.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

She further elevated her sultry look with stilettos, and minimal accessories and had her hair parted in the middle. A video showed her reaching the venue and walking with great confidence. She even waved at paparazzi and others who waited outside for her glimpse.

Fans hail Zendaya

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Zendaya's new look is an out-and-out hit among her fans. Reacting to her photos and video, someone wrote on X, “A mother to many, and a threat to the modelling industry.”

“Models are lucky Zendaya isn’t a full time model because she would eat them up,” added another. One more posted, “She is unreal.” “Zendaya slayed so hard and showed y'all how it's done,” said yet another user. “Let’s collectively take a moment to thank miss Zendaya for deciding to go into acting and not modelling cause some of them girls would be unemployed, like see her power; she can make people gag over lv rtw (no shade just facts),” read a tweet.

Celebs at Louis Vuitton show

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Besides Zendaya, several other celebrities also attended the Monday show. From K-pop idols to pop stars and actors-filmmakers, it was quite a successful event, In attendance were Ana De Armas, Regina King, Alicia Vikander, Jaden Smith, Cate Blanchett, Léa Seydoux, Ava DuVernay, Jennifer Connelly and Paul Bettany among others. From the Korean industry, Stray Kids' Felix and NewJeans member Hyein were spotted too. Cynthia Erivo, Phoebe Dynevor, Gemma Chan, Chloe Grace Moretz, Venus Williams, Jurnee Smollett and Emma Chamberlain were also a part of the night.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON