Zendaya responds to Tom Holland engagement rumours after her cryptic ring pic: ‘You think that’s how I'd drop the news?'

Zendaya's clarification video

In a video posted on her Instagram Stories on Friday, which she's now deleted, Zendaya issued a clarification, all the while holding her laughter back. She said, “I can’t post anything, you guys. I posted it for my hat. Like, not for the ring on my right finger, you guys. Seriously, you think that’s how I would drop the news? You think? Like, what?”

She also shared a full-length of the picture she posted so that those speculating could have a closer look.

Zendaya shared a full-length version of the cryptic picture

Zendaya's cryptic picture

In the picture shared by Zendaya earlier on her Instagram Stories, she was seen clicking a mirror selfie, in which only a mid close-up shot was visible. She was wearing a grey top with a silver locket, along with a black cap. But what got noticed the most was the pearl ring on the finger of her left hand with which she held her phone. In the full picture, we can see her wearing a white short skirt and brown boots.

What Zendaya has said about Tom

In an earlier interview with Elle, Zendaya addressed the buzz around her relationship with Tom. She said, "Parts of my life, I accept, are going to be public. I can’t not be a person and live my life and love the person I love. But also, I do have control over what I choose to share. It’s about protecting the peace and letting things be your own but also not being afraid to exist. You can’t hide. That’s not fun, either. I am navigating it more than ever now.”

Zendaya's films Challengers and Dune 2 were slated to release this year, but have now been pushed to 2024 owing to the SAG-AFTRA strike.

Tom has confirmed that the two will reunite for the next instalment of the Spider-Man franchise.

